New mural in Plattsburgh sends suicide prevention message

As Outside Art paints murals on walls across the city of Plattsburgh, organizers of the latest project partnered with the Clinton County, New York Coalition to Prevent Suicide to send a profound message to residents and teenagers.

Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project is painting large-scale murals on buildings across the city including a vintage postcard style welcome to the downtown, portraits of NASA Astronaut Michael Anderson and actor Jean Arthur — both born in Plattsburgh — Champy, the War of 1812, nature and other themed paintings.

The 19th mural was just completed. Extending 2,500 feet along the back wall of a local business, it faces the Stafford Middle School. The words “You Matter” burst forth over a silhouette of the local mountains.

Artist and mural designer Giovanina Bucci says it’s more than just a painting for casual viewing.

“I think beyond being a mural it’s a community resource and that’s really what it’s about,” said Bucci. “I hope it starts conversation about mental health resources, where to get help, education and continuing to spread the word about how we can take better care of each other, ourselves and our community.”

Clinton County Director of Addiction Services Rachelle Gregory says the intent is to send a message to help people struggling to turn their life around.

“Clinton County has a significant suicide rate and is struggling with reaching those people soon enough. So any messages we can get out to the population, especially those considering death by suicide or harming themselves, is a positive message that might turn their life around,” said Gregory. “So what an amazing place to put this kind of messaging next to a school and next to downtown Plattsburgh where individuals can walk by and get this type of messaging that they’re important and they do matter to our community.”

The mural includes the 988 crisis hotline phone number and hidden messages from community members. Clinton County NY Coalition to Prevent Suicide Chair Bonnie Black says they had been planning for this mural for years.

“This dream we had pre-COVID is a reality in 2024! Actually around 2018 we began talking about it and thinking about what walls downtown it could possibly be in. And then we zeroed in on a couple and they were not structurally appropriate. And then COVID hit and there was no way we could continue that discussion,” recalled Black. “And in a way it was serendipitous because due to COVID many more people are talking about their mental health or mental health of family members and we’re beginning to break that stigma. So raising awareness of mental health and the need to prevent suicide is just perfect timing in 2024.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman helped paint the mural. He says it sends a simple but powerful message that is heartfelt for him.

“For me it’s very personal. I have had people in my family that have succumbed to various elements as it relates to the various pathways of suicidology and addiction. When I worked at the college, I had former students that needed to spend time healing,” Cashman said. “And in fact I actually have a tattoo in honor of my uncle who was dealing with some situations and also in honor of some friends. And it’s something that we can all do for each other is to find more compassion and more time to express to one another that we can have our differences, we don’t always have to agree, but everybody matters.”

Outside Art co-founder Amy Guglielmo is pleased that the mural could be placed where the message can be seen by most of the community.

“This one’s important. We’re happy it’s at Stafford Middle School. We’re happy it’s in the center of town. We’re happy that people can drive by and see the message,” said Guglielmo. “And I learned so much about 988 and the resources that we have here and the need for it. You know, art heals and art is about joy. But it also gives a message.”

Outside Art is planning to create three new murals this summer.

