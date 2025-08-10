Musical project Cut Worms to perform at Meadowlark in September

Max Clarke, the Brooklyn-based songwriter, singer and guitar player behind indie rock project Cut Worms, isn’t one for frills – or so he says. In creating his 2023 sophomore, self-titled album, Clarke says he tired to trim the fat and focus on tight songwriting.

Clarke’s delicate tunes explore what he calls “pop essentialism" — with influences from pop masters like the late Brian Wilson.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Clarke about an upcoming performance at Meadowlark at Stone Ridge Orchard, a festival that, much like Clarke, prides itself on its homegrown sound.

Max Clarke's musical project Cut Worms will be performing at Meadowlark music festival in Stone Ridge, New York on Friday, September 12.

