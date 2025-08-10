© 2025
Midday Magazine

Musical project Cut Worms to perform at Meadowlark in September

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published August 10, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
Max Clarke/ Cut Worms
Red Light Management
Max Clarke/ Cut Worms

Max Clarke, the Brooklyn-based songwriter, singer and guitar player behind indie rock project Cut Worms, isn’t one for frills – or so he says. In creating his 2023 sophomore, self-titled album, Clarke says he tired to trim the fat and focus on tight songwriting.

Clarke’s delicate tunes explore what he calls “pop essentialism" — with influences from pop masters like the late Brian Wilson.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Clarke about an upcoming performance at Meadowlark at Stone Ridge Orchard, a festival that, much like Clarke, prides itself on its homegrown sound.

Max Clarke's musical project Cut Worms will be performing at Meadowlark music festival in Stone Ridge, New York on Friday, September 12.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
