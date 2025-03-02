© 2025
The Thing With Feathers David Welcsh shares how the band found success quickly

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
The Thing With Feathers Lead singer David Welcsh, guitarist Alex Hendricks and drummer Chris Roussell
The Thing With Feathers
The Thing With Feathers Lead singer David Welcsh, guitarist Alex Hendricks and drummer Chris Roussell

The alt-rock indie-pop band The Thing With Feathers is bringing a fresh approach to the Nashville sound. The group formed in 2019 after lead singer David Welcsh and lead-guitarist Alex Hendricks transformed from being a cover band to producing their own music. And they added guitarist Chris Roussell. Later that year, their song “Figure It Out” led the band up the charts. Their first full-length album is on the way this year. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Welcsh this week about how finding success early on shaped the band.
Samantha Simmons
