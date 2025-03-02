The Thing With Feathers David Welcsh shares how the band found success quickly

The alt-rock indie-pop band The Thing With Feathers is bringing a fresh approach to the Nashville sound. The group formed in 2019 after lead singer David Welcsh and lead-guitarist Alex Hendricks transformed from being a cover band to producing their own music. And they added guitarist Chris Roussell. Later that year, their song “Figure It Out” led the band up the charts. Their first full-length album is on the way this year. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Welcsh this week about how finding success early on shaped the band.