Dean Johnson will keep your foot tapping with his melodic ballads

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM EDT
Dean Johnson
Connie Aramaki // Coco Foto LLC/Coco Foto LLC
Dean Johnson

Singer/Songwriter Dean Johnson could wait to make a splash.

Johnson released his debut album “Nothing for Me, Please” in 2023 at 50 years old. In the years since his debut, Johnson says his life has changed. He no longer tends bar and is preparing to tour nearly full-time.

Johnson's upcoming album, “I Hope We Can Still Be Friends,” is set to be released in August. WAMC's Samantha Simmons caught up with him while he was attempting to buy a van, more suitable for life on the road.

Dean Johnson is playing in Manchester, Vermont on July 16 at the Billsville House Concerts, at the Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont on July 17, and in Woodstock at the Bearsville Theater on July 21.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
