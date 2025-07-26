Alternative indie rock singer Joe P to perform in Deerfield, Massachusetts, Tuesday

After the band that Joe P had been part of since eighth grade dissolved during the pandemic, the singer/songwriter rose to his own fame with the help of TikTok. Garnering hundreds of thousands of followers in just a few months, the “Off My Mind” musician’s social media is a digital archive of the performances he records amidst the mismatched wallpaper and various carpets in his basement and studio. Joe P is opening for Flipturn at Tree House Brewing in Deerfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.