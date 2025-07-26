© 2025
Alternative indie rock singer Joe P to perform in Deerfield, Massachusetts, Tuesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 26, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT
Joe P
Gina Di Maio
Joe P

After the band that Joe P had been part of since eighth grade dissolved during the pandemic, the singer/songwriter rose to his own fame with the help of TikTok. Garnering hundreds of thousands of followers in just a few months, the “Off My Mind” musician’s social media is a digital archive of the performances he records amidst the mismatched wallpaper and various carpets in his basement and studio. Joe P is opening for Flipturn at Tree House Brewing in Deerfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons