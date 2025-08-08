Troy residents still seek more details regarding the proposed city hall relocation

Residents of Troy continued to ask for more information regarding the relocation of city hall at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

More than a dozen city residents spoke out against the plan to relocate Troy’s City Hall.

Stephen Maples, a South Troy resident and former planning commissioner, says city councilors don’t have enough information to vote on a non-binding agreement to move. Maples says he was initially excited about the plan, but always leave public comment sessions regarding the move with more questions than answers.

“How can this body fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities to the city without more details,” Maples said.

Silva Menard, a longtime city resident, agrees. She brought her son and partner to the meeting, all of whom expressed disinterest in the plan to relocate city hall to the former Proctor’s Theater on Fourth Street, about a half-a-mile south of its current home at the Hedley Park Place Building.

“I think it's ridiculous that you would ever call this up without having that information shared publicly with the taxpayers, because we are on the hook. These decisions that you make tonight, they're going to impact us long after you're sitting here,” Menard said.

Officials say the plan is intended to save taxpayer dollars. First-term Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello says the city currently pays roughly $761,000 in monthly rent, fees, and utilities with a 3 percent annual increase. She says moving into the former theater would save the city more than $100,000 a month with proposed costs estimated to be $650,000, including maintenance. The administration estimates acquisition and renovation costs to remain below $10.5 million. The lease with the city’s Local Development Corporation, will extend 20 years. Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly is executive director of the corporation. Donnelly says he sees no conflict of interest as he is an appointed official and not an elected one.

Residents have been asking First-term Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello for more solid information regarding the move, but Mantello says the information is not prepared yet. Speaking with reporters Thursday night, Mantello says once the lease and land development agreements are finalized, more information will be available.

“Folks wanting more information, and that's good, we're going to provide it,” Mantello said. “The land development agreement will be coming in September that will have much more detail in terms of the pro forma and more specifics, and the council will act on that. Following that, we'll have the lease that'll happen in October. The lease, once again, the devil in the details.”

The city’s current agreement, which expires in 2029, states that if the city were to terminate its lease the administration needed to decide before June 1, 2025 with a new home approved by the city council. The administration announced a new home for city hall in May before the Republican-controlled council received any legislation. According to First Columbia LLC, the city’s current landlord, the city is violating its lease by terminating it without the council having voted on a new home for city hall. City officials dispute this and say they will “allow the legal process to play out." The city has also not paid more than $1.6 million in Common Area Maintenance fees, citing the city pays for its own maintenance. The city has rented space in the Hedley Park Place building for more than a decade.

And while handfuls of residents spoke out against the move, not all are against the plan. Marco Lugo is the owner of La Familia Barbershop on 4th Street. He says moving city hall into a permanent home is going to move the city forward.

“Troy ain't coming back. Troy not going back. We're going forward,” Lugo said. “And I believe the money … it’s going to be provided. So that building is over there for 100 years. So, I believe can stand there, over there for another 50, another 40, something like that.”

Two city employees spoke in favor of the plan. Maria DeBonis, the city clerk, and Sara McDermott, the council’s legislative assistant. Both are cousins of the Deputy Mayor.

Council President Sue Steele has long been opposed to the project. She says she needs more information on the cost of the move before she can make a decision. Mantello says the move will have no impact on taxes for city residents. Steele says she’s sorry for the residents of Troy.

“I really feel badly for the future generations if this is where we're going to end up having our city hall, because, I mean, we're really just trading one lease for another,” Steele said.

Councilor Ryan Brosnan of District 2 has been the only Republican on the council to question the administration over the move. He says last night’s legislation is non-binding and only meant to state the city’s intent formally and satisfy its current lease agreement. Earlier this summer, the city signed a non-binding letter of intent. Brosnan says he’ll only vote to finalize the deal if it makes sense.

“The number $10.4 million is out there. That's the acquisition plus a little over $8 million in renovations. If it's close to that number, I would definitely be interested in it,” Brosnan said.

An open house will be held at Proctor’s on August 13 at 6.