Troy's second public comment session on a new city hall leaves residents wanting more details

Residents in Troy are criticizing the mayor’s plan to relocate city hall. But the administration says it will save taxpayers in the long run.

First-term Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello announced last month that city hall would relocate from its current long-time home at the Hedley Park Place building on River Street to the former Proctor’s Theater on 4th Avenue.

Mantello has long been pushing for city hall to have a “permanent home.” And she says she “made no bones” about her plans once winning the city’s top seat.

“I'm born and raised in Troy. I've heard it all my life. ‘Oh, we can't do it, it's Troy.’ ‘Oh, we can't do this.’ ‘And we'll never have a new Lansingburgh firehouse and Knick pool’s never going to happen. We're making it happen. And what I want people to realize is just, we live in Troy. We love Troy, but we can do better. And City Floor is just not good enough financially. It's not good enough for disabled folks or elderly. It's just, it's a temporary space, and First Columbia will tell you that. So, saying that I made no bones about it, wasn't going to happen overnight.”

Mantello says the city currently pays roughly $761,000 in monthly rent, fees, and utilities with a 3 percent annual increase. She says moving into the former theater would save the city more than $100,000 a month with costs estimated to be $650,000 all-inclusive. The administration estimates acquisition and renovation costs to remain below $10.5 million.

Mantello says the new location is more centrally located, would enhance the local economy, and will be ADA compliant and more accessible for all residents.

Some residents at a meeting Thursday pushed back on that idea.

Resident David Graham accused the administration of “muscling” the move through. The city plans to be in its new home by January 1, 2027, leaving Mantello one year in her current term in the new space.

“It seems completely way too, way too fast, and there may be financial reasons to do it that way, but it seems rammed through,” Graham said. “I don't understand there was an absolute need to do it right now, and I'm really skeptical about finishing up by the first year.”

Mantello refutes that accusation, saying someone needs to take the jump.

“So, at some point, if it's not me, who's going to make that next move to really think about permanency and saving taxpayer dollars and at the same time all the other benefits,” Mantello asked.

Residents asked about potential tax increases due to the move. Mantello responded there will be no increase tied to the move.

City hall’s offices will move into the building’s five floors of office space. These spaces, which have been occupied by RPI, will receive a refresh.

Officials from Columbia Development, which owns the building, say RPI chose to leave. Reached for comment, officials at the private college wouldn’t answer specific questions, but say, in part, “We are currently exploring our options for additional space in downtown Troy since our Proctor’s lease ends early next year. RPI is committed to maintaining a strong presence downtown. We value our longstanding partnership with Troy and look forward to continuing to work together in support of the city’s growth and revitalization."

After requests from residents at an earlier meeting, officials provided a rough sketch of what a floorplan on each floor could look like. On the theater floor, a proposed “box in a box” would be built with room for council chambers and an assembly space on an elevated platform. The platform is built to be removed if a funding opportunity arises to restore the theater.

Council President Sue Steele criticized the plan, saying it hasn’t been thought through. Steele, a Democrat, also contends the meetings are for public comment in name only.

“This is not the way to get public input. Tonight's was a presentation on what they're going to do, and they allowed public comment on it, but they've already announced and already decided what they're going to do,” Steele said.

Steele says the council has asked for months for documents related to the move and has been left in the dark. Mantello disagrees and says the council has received information from the administration and that when further documentation becomes available, like a land development agreement and lease, the council will be looped in.

The lease with the city’s Local Development Corporation, will extend 20 years. Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly is executive director of the corporation.

Steele reminded the administration that the city is potentially violating the terms of the lease by leaving the current home under contract with landlord First Columbia. Tully Rinckey, which represents the landlord, previously told WAMC the city’s lease “remains in full force and effect” and says its client “intends to pursue all available options to help them to recover the damages they have incurred by the city’s breach of its lease.” The city’s corporation counsel says in his interpretation, the city is not in violation of the contract.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

As for what residents are now asking for? They want further breakdowns of costs, past and future, for both the office space above Proctor’s and at the Hedley building.

The next meeting, an open house at Proctor’s, will be held on August 13 at 6.