City of Troy landlord continues pushing back on alleged improper termination of lease

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT
Troy's city seal
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC

The company that owns space rented by the City of Troy has filed a second notice of claims against the city as officials seek to relocate City Hall.  

According to First Columbia LLC, the City of Troy has not paid more than $1.6 million in Common Area Maintenance fees. The city has rented space for its city hall in the Hedley Park Place building for more than a decade.

The landlord says the city is violating it’s lease by terminating it without the council having voted on a new home for city hall.

In June, the city announced it would relocate to the former Proctor’s theater, a half-mile away.

Democratic City Council President Sue Steele says the city is not prepared to relocate its offices.

“The common area charges are legitimate. They are part of the lease agreement that the mayor signed. Just ignoring that is being a bad tenant,” Steele said.

City officials say it will "allow the legal process to play out."
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
