'We’re doing it': Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello announces future home for city hall, former Proctor's theater

The former Proctor's Theater in Troy will soon be the new home of city hall. But not all city leaders like the plan.

The controversial move was formally announced Tuesday outside of the former theater that closed in 1979. First-term Mayor Carmella Mantello has long been an advocate to move QUOTE-UNQUOTE “city floor” into its own home. The city has been renting space on the fifth floor of the Hedley Park Place Building, about half-a-mile north of Proctors, for more than a decade. About 80 city employees are expected to move into the new space but no other city buildings are planning to relocate as of now.

Rensselaer County and city historian Kathy Sheehan painted a picture of the storied venue that opened in 1914. She says the heavily gilded theater was most noted for its concrete walkways, steel double balconies, a theater organ, and stage 85-feet-wide by 40-feet-deep.

“When talking pictures eclipsed the vaudeville shows, the theater was converted to a movie house. Proctor's continued to show first run movies until 1977- 2001: A Space Odyssey. How many of us were here for that? When the theater closed in 1979 The theater was one of the earlier buildings placed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Sheehan said.

Mantello, a Republican calls it a “once in a generation opportunity.”

“We're opening the doors to a renewed spirit of service, progress and a shared promise. This new home for Troy City Hall is more than brick and mortar,” Mantello said. “It's a symbol of our resiliency, our determination and our unwavering belief in Troy's future.”

The city pays more than $700,000 a year in rent for its current location. Office space above the former theater is occupied by other tenants who are working out relocation plans. Mantello says being in the new location by January 2027 is no longer a goal — it will happen.

Meantime, the city is wrapped up in a legal battle with its current landlord over unpaid common area maintenance fees and a letter from the landlord’s attorney claiming the city would violate the lease if it leaves because the city council has not yet voted to approve the new home.

Michael Macomber is an attorney with Tully Rinckey who is representing landlord First Columbia. Macomber says the city’s lease “remains in full force and effect.”

“We've reached out to the city multiple occasions, have not received any substantive response. You know, we'd welcome the opportunity to discuss the issues with the city, but nothing has come of that. My client certainly is evaluating all options, you know, for protecting their rights in the future,” Macomber said.

The administration disagrees and says it will continue to move forward with the plan. It has already signed a letter of intent and hopes to have a final deal by fall. The building would be purchased by Troy’s Local Development Corporation for $1.8 million, with renovations of the historic building expecting to cost around $8 million.

Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly is the executive director of the LDC. He says the goal of the LDC is to financially assist in the acquisition, construction, and rehab of buildings. Donnelly says the new home would benefit more than the city’s downtown.

“This will benefit every resident, every taxpayer, and every visitor that comes to our great city,” Donnelly said. “This is an option that provides a financially sound, functional building that can provide some public pride to our community. Our residents deserve to feel pride in the in what they call their city headquarters, their city home.”

The city is working with Columbia Development Companies, BBL Construction Services, and Syversten Rigosu Architects.

In 2012, Columbia Development acquired the property from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and has since worked to preserve and stabilize the historic building. The restoration does not have to comply with historic preservation rules because it is not using tax credits meant for historic preservation.

Council President Sue Steele says she’s not against a new city hall, but says Troy has more important priorities. The Democrat alleges the administration has not been transparent with the public or the council.

“This decision is not shouldn't be treated like a game show,” Steele said. “You know, what's behind curtain? Number one, it's a major expenditure of taxpayer money that requires close scrutiny and attention, and we really should be hitting pause on this ill-advised plan until all the legal issues are resolved and we fully review this.”

Mantello maintains she keeps an open line of communication that the city council’s Democratic minority underutilizes.

Mantello says in the coming months she plans to hold meetings to guide the project to reflect the needs and character of the community.

“We'll hold public meetings and city hall staff meetings to ensure not only the residents have a direct voice in shaping where the new city hall… and what it will look like, but as well. The people who work here every day,” Mantello said.

Mantello says the city chose Proctor's because it meets all of the city’s needs and supports economic development.

“Geographically, the City Hall proposals, which we'll give to you down the road, were geographically proposed, but saying that this, like I said, checked all the boxes in terms of foot traffic, in terms of the catalyst for those neighborhoods,” Mantello said.

Mantello says the space will have room for local art to be displayed, room for community groups and nonprofits to hold events, and an assembly hall with interior windows to view the preserved theater.

The building will be remodeled to be ADA compliant with on-street handicap parking, a parking garage on Fifth Avenue, and will be located on along the bus line.