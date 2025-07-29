North Country Assemblyman D. Billy Jones announces he will step down

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, the Democrat representing New York’s 115th district, announced Tuesday that he will leave office at the end of August.

Appearing at Plattsburgh City Hall, Jones was emotional as he announced his decision to leave the seat he was first elected to represent in 2016.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that I will be leaving my seat as your Assemblyman. The time has come for me to pursue an opportunity that will allow me more time with my daughter and family,” Jones said. “I am humbled by all the support I have received over the years. I have met some amazing people. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you for the past 9 years. It has been my greatest privilege.”

Jones declined to reveal what he will do next, other than to say his retirement is an opportunity that allows him to pursue his passions and be with his daughter, who was standing next to him.

“I was presented an opportunity to build something that I’m passionate about and build something necessary that’s wanted and needed in this community and to partner up with people that want to do that. And that’s refreshing to me,” Jones noted. “But it provides me the opportunity to spend a little more time with this one. She’s been at this since she was born. She’s 12 now and it’s going to provide her with a little more time just to be a kid.”

The region has watched Jones’ daughter Ella grow up as she accompanied her father to events across the North Country. She said she’s happy about her father’s decision but will miss meeting people.

“I think it’s a good thing but it can also be like a sad thing because he’s been in this job for 9 years, obviously, and we’ve been to a lot of events. And I’ve met a lot of people that I don’t know but they know me. So I think I’m going to miss that part and like people knowing me more,” Ella Jones said. “But I think it’s a good idea because I don’t have to get up in the summer at like 7:00 every morning!”

Jones did say that political polarization was a factor in his decision to leave.

“Politics has changed so much and government has changed so much since I got in here, even in the short 9 years. Although somebody who I was talking to earlier said ‘Boy it seems a lot longer than 9 years!’ And I said yeah, it does,” Jones recalled. “You know it’s just become so divisive and not constructive at all. It’s gotten real nasty and personal.”

Jones said he is most proud of the constituent services he and his staff have provided.

“From the beginning we made a concerted effort to really drill down on constituent services and that’s what I’m most proud of. Really am,” Jones said. “It’s been unbelievable the ride that I’ve had, that my team has had and it’s been good.”

Before his election to the Assembly, Jones served as mayor of Chateaugay, New York. He then was elected to and served as chair of, the Franklin County Legislature

Jones said he will reveal his new position before he steps down at the end of August.