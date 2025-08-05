Albany Democratic leaders Dorcey Applyrs and Gabriella Romero fully embrace the Working Families Party

The New York State Working Families Party scored decisive wins in recent Democratic primary contests, including in Albany. Mayoral candidate Dorcey Applyrs joined WFP candidates from other cities at a Saturday rally in the Big Apple.

The gathering was a victory lap of sorts for the WFP, celebrating mayoral candidates’ primary wins in cities including Albany, where Dorcey Applyrs, fresh off her four-way Democratic primary victory in June, is positioned to become the first woman of color to be elected mayor.

"New Yorkers want leaders who will hold the line on ensuring our cities remain a safe place, a sanctuary place for anybody. All are welcome and protected in our cities across this state. That's what New Yorkers want. Regardless of your skin color, your religion, who you pray to, who you love, you should be welcomed in our cities."

New York State Nurses Association Statewide Political Director and WFP officer Michelle Crentsil said primary night victories like Applyrs' mark a new moment in politics. "Against all odds and millions of dollars spent to defeat us, we succeeded in protecting and expanding the ranks of progressive local legislators in the city and across the state," she said.

Gabriella Romero, who is serving her first term representing Albany's 109th State Assembly district, is the first Latina to represent an upstate district.

Romero, a fellow former Albany Common Councilor, praised Applyrs. "When we fight and when we are unapologetic to our values, when we show campaigns that are policy first, and we're unapologetic about that, even when we're creative and when we think outside the box, we win and we win big. We win really big. And it's our moment right now," Romero said.

New York State Attorney General Tish James stumped for Applyrs. She reminded the crowd that her own career was boosted by the WFP

"Let's go back a long time ago, right here in this neighborhood, I was counted out, was not supported and endorsed by the Democratic Party, and decided to run on this independent line called the Working Families Party line, and I was the first Working Families candidate to win solely on that line right here in this district," said James.

Blair Horner, Senior Policy Director for the New York Public Interest Research Group, notes the progressive WFP, first organized in 1998, has a definitive "boots on the ground" approach to promoting its candidates.

“The Working Families Party, particularly with the growth of the Democratic Socialists of America, with whom I think they have some sort of cooperative relationship, they're able to use [and] channel the enthusiasm of their volunteers and their organization to push for their own candidates. And so I think it's a reflection of the polarization of politics in America," said Horner, who observes the WFP has taken "grassroots politics" to heart, and could take on a greater role in future elections.

“The Working Families Party doesn't have a lot of enrollees in their political party, but they do have a lot of people that are willing to work hard and knock on doors and that makes a big difference in campaigns. My assumption is the tension between the more centrist, moderate wing of the Democratic party and the working family party could create a split down the road,” Horner said.

Again, Applyrs: "This is our generation's moment. This is our David and Goliath moment. And we will not back down, we will not be deterred."

Also appearing on the November ballot in Albany is Republican mayoral candidate Rocco Pezzulo.

