The Essex Development Review Board rejects proposal to build an Amazon distribution center

A controversial proposal to build an Amazon distribution center in Vermont has been rejected by the local planning board.

The Essex Development Review Board has been taking public comment for several months on a proposal to build an Amazon distribution facility on Kimo Drive. And following more discussion Thursday night, the board went into a deliberative session before returning. Chair Ian Carroll announced the outcome:

“This board has weighed this application very heavily. Any decisions that we hand out this evening is based on the merits of the application and the current zoning regulations only. A motion was made to approve the Scannell application and it failed 4 to 2,” reported Carroll.

Board members were primarily concerned with a traffic study submitted by the developer. Following an update by the town planner, board member Trevor Williams had doubts.

“I still have a problem with the traffic study. And I’m going to say that I am an expert in traffic engineering,” Williams asserted. “I mean, I saw the documents and I don’t think the answers that have been given are satisfactory.”

Board member Hubie Norton echoed and expanded on those concerns.

“I think it is incomplete. It does not reflect the kind of use that is expected. This is not a small company. There has to be examples of these kinds of facilities in other places where there’s information available. And it just really surprises me that the applicant says that there is no data available for this type of facility,” Norton said.

Representatives for the developer countered. Langan Engineering Chief Traffic Engineer Dan Clarey noted they have submitted additional documents regarding the traffic study on behalf of developer Scannell Properties.

“Our decision and conclusion that the ITE land use code that we used was the right one and that is pretty much standard engineering practice. And we believe that what we’ve presented here is a very accurate depiction of what’s going to happen once the facility is open. To that end you have the ability, and we’ve agreed to, post-occupancy monitoring,” Clarey told the board.

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told WAMC Friday morning: “We're disappointed with this decision as our proposal was developed through collaboration with town officials and staff and designed to comply with all applicable regulations, while also supporting local economic development goals and the needs of our customers in the Burlington area. Once we have an opportunity to review the Essex Development Review Board's rationale, we'll determine appropriate next steps and share our plans to move forward."

Residents’ comments were mixed Thursday. Sand Hill Road resident Dana Sweeney supports the project.

“I keep hearing all this information about traffic impact. I don’t see the traffic impact being any different than the parents who are dropping their kids off to school,” Sweeney said. “I’m not sure if people realize how much development is in that park. Adding another business is only going to be positive for our tax base. We need to increase jobs in our community.”

Lisa Goodrich said she lives about 4,000 feet from the proposed development.

“With the kind of traffic issues that it sounds like we could have, the fact that we could actually lose businesses in this development area,” Goodrich felt. “Also, I understand we need to build up our tax base. I just think we have a lot of other options.”

