Program supporting pediatric cancer patients gets major lift

Albany Med's Melodies Center has received a $100,000 grant to continue its work providing families with emotional support after a child completes cancer treatment.

As the only pediatric oncology and hematology facility in the region, Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med treats roughly 1,500 patients a year with the help of more than 140 physicians covering 40 specialty areas.

One of those patients, Alivia Nunziato of Selkirk, was eight years old when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Her mom, Tina, says Alivia endured two and a half years of treatment at Melodies.

"It was a long road, lots of chemo treatments, lots of lumbar punctures, lots of emergency room visits. And it was really wonderful having having a place to go for treatment that was so close to home. We live 15 minutes away from the hospital, so having a place close to home really, really was helpful not having to travel to New York City or Boston to be able to receive treatment," she said.

And close to their heart was the center’s Survivorship Program, which provides families with emotional support after a child completes cancer treatment.

“So that was a huge thing. And just having the support from this team, they're always going to be family. They've been here for us. Olivia has been off treatment now for she's been off treatment now for over, for over two years, and we still come every three months," said Nunziato.

That program benefitted from a $100,000 grant awarded Tuesday as part of the Hyundai Hope on Wheels initiative, which has supported the Melodies Center for more than 15 years.

Dr. Jessica Geaney leads the survivorship program. She said it’s multifaceted, with services ranging from helping patients reconnect with their school communities to offering mental health care.

“The survivorship program supports our patients, families and their siblings when they're finished with cancer treatment and are adapting to a new way of life. There are multiple pieces that make up the puzzle of the program, and it's not all medical,” Geaney said.

13-year old, Amiya Appo, of Schenectady, spoke about how much goes into recovery. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when she was 11. After six months of chemotherapy at Albany Med she was sent to Rochester, where she received a bone marrow transplant.

"The transplant was really fast. It happened on April 9, 2024. four doctors came to my room and used bags of blood. As they were giving me the blood, it was kind of hard to breathe. But after my transplant was completed, I had to stay in Rochester to June 1st and do physical therapy. The whole experience really changed my changed me, because it shut my body down in different ways, and now it's slowly building my immune system back up. Now that I have completed months of medicine and treatment, my body feels so much healthier. My experience really shows that anyone can get sick, but no matter how sick you are, you should still try to fight through it and be positive," Appo said.

Following a symbolic large check presentation, Melodies Center patients pressed their painted handprints on a white SUV in a ceremony meant to symbolize hope and recovery.

After the ceremony, Alivia, who was eight when she was first diagnosed with leukemia, says, at 13, she’s now in a good place. "It was tough with, like, losing my hair. But I've grown it back quite a bit now and I'm healthy as ever," she said.