Albany healthcare worker receives national honor at surprise ceremony

An Albany healthcare worker who assists children and families during hospitalization and illness is receiving a national honor— and it came as a surprise.

Mary Beth Nichols, a child life specialist at Albany Medical Center's Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, was named Child Life Specialist of the Year by the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The Latham resident received the award at a ceremony Monday.

“I don't need a gold star, I don't need anything. I just really am honored to do the work that I do, but so touched, and I love them, and they know that, and they love me, and it's just that's how we work so well together as a team,” Nichols said.

Specialists like Nichols help children who need medical care understand and adjust to their situation. She says she learns just as much from her patients as they do from her.

“When we walk into a room as a child life specialist, that's what we go toward; we go toward the child. And the child can tell us, 'I'm scared, or I want my mom and or I don't want this,' and I'm the one who can say, 'OK, everybody, we need this.' We need mom right at the head. We need to get Lamby, our special stuffed animal, or something that we need to get for that child,” Nichols said.

Love’s Travel Stops presented a $20,000 check to the Duker Children’s Hospital in Nichols’ honor.

Albany Med president and CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna says Nichols brings joy into an otherwise scary situation. He described a day in the life at the Melodies Center.

“You'll see some children getting special medications, and you'll see Mary Beth and her team, whether it be shooting Nerf guns around, or sitting down and reading books with them, doing artwork with them, writing letters to people who wrote letters to them, connecting with them, but you always see is parents hugging her, children hugging her, thanking her for making that visit special for them and helping them get through that difficult time,” McKenna said.

Nichols was nominated by her Melodies Center colleagues. Pediatric hematologist-oncologist Dr. Kate Halligan says nobody deserves it more.

“She is honestly just the best. She literally, as she was described, is an angel on Earth, and just is so amazing with not only our families, but with us as well. She takes care of everybody,” Halligan said.