DEC closes Adirondack trails

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has closed some trails in the Adirondacks due to mud and rockslides.

The Avalanche Pass Trail in Keene has been closed after recent rainfall caused mud and rockslides. The areas affected include the passage south to Lake Colden area from the Adirondak Loj and loop routes over Algonquin Peak, Mount Colden and Mount Marcy back to the Adirondak Loj through Avalanche Pass. The DEC says an alternate route through Lake Arnold is possible but warns conditions are extremely wet and muddy.

Hikers are also cautioned that a slide on Mount Colden means bushwhacking around debris is necessary to continue on that trail.

The DEC is checking trails in the High Peaks to determine if further trail closures are necessary.

