Burlington FY2026 budget passed

During a special meeting this week, the Burlington City Council passed its 2026 budget.

On Wednesday, city councilors met for a final consideration of the $107.1 million budget, which closes a $9.8 million shortfall in the Vermont city. During the preceding board of finance meeting, Ward 5 Democrat and Council President Ben Traverse said the proposed budget meets the city’s priorities and advances affordability. But he said the council should have been more involved in drafting the fiscal plan.

“Notwithstanding a number of requests from me and other councilors for more information earlier on, it was not until we turned the calendar today the council started to receive specific critical details," Traverse said. "If more eyes were put on this budget at an earlier stage, we could have avoided some of the newly-discovered issues we needed to address in recent weeks.”

First-term Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a Progressive, told councilors the budget is balanced, eliminates shortfalls, and includes an overall tax decrease for residents.

“This budget really is truly one that is moving the city on a more affordable track, a more sustainable track and we will continue to be deeply committed to improving and strengthening our budgeting practices,” the mayor said.

Councilors unanimously passed Burlington’s 2026 budget on a voice vote.

Burlington’s fiscal year begins on July 1st.

