Burlington mayor details departmental mergers

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor on Tuesday outlined the next steps of a reorganization plan affecting several departments in the city.

Progressive Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak has plans to merge the Business Workforce and Development Office and the Church Street MarketPlace into the Community and Economic Development Office, known as CEDO. The mayor led the Burlington City Council in a work session on the merger Monday evening and further explained the plans during a Tuesday press conference.

“The chartered mission includes really important pieces for what is so vibrant and needed in our city. And over these years, these last 40 plus years, some of the chartered responsibilities have flowed in and out of CEDO to other departments and elements of city government,” the mayor explained.

The city council confirmed new leadership appointments to CEDO during their regular meeting on Monday.

