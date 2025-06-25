New York Assembly Speaker visits Plattsburgh YMCA and announces funding for pool renovations and discusses state politics

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced $4.5 million in funds for Plattsburgh YMCA renovations during a visit to the facility this morning. But he also touched on state and national politics during his annual visit to the North Country.

The Plattsburgh YMCA is in its third year of a capital campaign to renovate a former health and wellness center on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base into a state-of-the-art recreation, community and wellness facility.

In August 2022, Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, visited the YMCA’s new site and announced $1.3 million in funding for the project. On Wednesday morning he returned and announced further funding for pool renovations after YMCA CEO Justin Ihne gave him a short tour of the pool facilities.

“This area here represents about $4-and-a-half million worth of renovations. So the funding that you’re giving today is going to go right to this,” Ihne tells Heastie.

“And you said the pool renovations itself is $4-annd-a-half million?” asks Heastie.

Ihne confirms, “$4-and a half million.”

“I don’t like projects not being finished and so if you guys are saying the $4-and-a-half million was for the pool, I’d rather that you guys be able to just check that box and then move on,” Heastie says.

“That’s fantastic, fantastic,” Ihne replies.

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat from the 115th District, later announced the higher funding to a gathered crowd.

“Originally we had said we were going to give $3 million to the pool area. But after a little tour around here the Speaker has upped that number to $4.5 million he’s giving to this project.”

Ihne said while the existing building has a pool, it needs significant renovation.

“It’s going to be quite a transformation when this reopens. The pool itself needs major relining. It’s deeper than we need it to be. So we will be doing some major renovations to fill in a portion of the pool but still keeping it a level that we can still teach our classes and lifeguarding classes and scuba. So there is a lot to go into that.”

The money comes from CREST, or Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology Program, funds. The YMCA has raised $12.5 million of the nearly $19.5 million total cost to renovate and expand the existing 38,000-square foot building into a nearly 50,000-square foot wellness and recreation center. Heastie visited the Rome, New York YMCA on Tuesday and announced $3.4 million in funding for upgrades to the roof and HVAC system there.

His visit to Plattsburgh came the day after a member of the Assembly, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, won the primary for New York City mayor, with former Governor Andrew Cuomo finishing second. Heastie says he is ready to work with the next New York City mayor — no matter who it is.

“I’ve always as the Speaker of the Assembly from New York City, I’m a lifetime New York City resident, I’ve always been whether it’s Mayor de Blasio, Mayor Adams and of course who the next mayor will be, I’ve always been, I’d say, the best friend or best ally because I’d like to be able to go home. I want to be able to be welcomed home,” Heastie said. “So I’ve always made it a point to be a good steward for the city’s interest.”

Heastie was also asked about the local Congresswoman. Republican Elise Stefanik of the 21st district is considering a run for governor against Kathy Hochul next year. Heastie says Stefanik is part of GOP leadership in Washington that is making things more difficult for New York.

“I think she will have to answer to every single action that the federal government is going to cause us, you know, to do. And I’ve been saying this all session there are seven Republican members of Congress and the federal government can’t do anything to us that they don’t allow to happen,” Heastie said. “So I think as she mulls her run for governor there’s questions and votes that she needs to answer for.”

Pat Bradley notes, “Mike Lawler is also a potential...”

“Same thing for him,” Heastie asserts.

