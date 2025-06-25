Joseph Ferris claims victory in Hudson mayoral Democratic primary as Mayor Johnson presses on

Joseph Ferris, a political newcomer, defeated Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The race was tight, with unofficial results showing Ferris capturing 54% of the vote in the city of roughly 5,500. According to unofficial returns, Ferris received 497 votes to Johnson's 416.

The 40-year-old is the son of former Brooklyn Assemblymember Joseph Ferris. He has worked in nonprofits and public affairs, and lived in Hudson since 2022.

During the campaign, Ferris focused on sowing distrust in Johnson's administration with claims of incompetence and a lack of communication.

If Ferris wins in November, he says his first priority would be to create a commission aimed at updating the city’s charter.

“The first thing that I would take a look at is the way that different positions are laid out; I mean, we currently have a harbor master still in our charter so I think we need to get a 21st century charter for a 21st century city,” he said.

He also wants to improve communication between the city and its residents.

“I have three key planks in that area. One, town halls in each ward every month. Second, open office hours at city hall because not everyone is able to take an evening and go to a town hall or comfortable sharing their concerns among their neighbors. And then third, a twice a month email newsletter that lets people know what’s going on in their city and really keeping people up to date,” he said.

Johnson, also 40, became the city's first Black mayor when he was elected in 2019, and he has touted initiatives such as a universal basic income and rental assistance for 200 families.

Johnson’s bid for a fourth two-year term isn’t over yet. Speaking with WAMC late Tuesday, he says he will continue his campaign on the Working Families Party line.

“I’m not worried at all. I’m not down. I take my hat off to my opponent. November is going to be fun,” he said.

The incumbent contends his vote total has a higher ceiling in a general election compared to a primary, in which you have to be registered with a party to participate.

“I think people kind of had their minds made up, the people that are for me are going to vote for me, whatever line I’m on. And the people that are with him are going to vote for him. I think he picked up a lot of momentum now,” he said.

As for Ferris, he says he is looking forward to garnering more support across party lines including Independents, Republicans, and members of the Working Families Party.

“Cause the last few months has been about talking to Democrats and I am excited for the opportunity to share my vision with more voters,” he said.

Republican Llyod Koedding and Independent Peter Spear are also running for mayor in November's general election.