Hudson’s mayor faces an unexpected challenge in this month’s Democratic primary

The city of Hudson is gearing up for the Democratic Primary, with a political newcomer challenging sitting mayor Kamal Johnson.

40-year-old Joe Ferris entered the Hudson mayoral race at the end of March, saying he was motivated to run because he believes the current administration lacks competence and doesn't communicate well with residents.

"And those two issues, when they combine, build a deep lack of trust among our neighbors, our constituents," Ferris said. "And I realize that there should be a debate among candidates, especially in the Democratic primary, about what the future of Hudson is? What is our vision?"

Ferris, who has lived in Hudson since 2022, has called into question the current administration’s basic financial housekeeping and cited technology issues affecting the city of 5,500 people.

40-year-old Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson shrugs off the criticisms.

"My first two terms, I didn't raise taxes single cent, and that includes during a global pandemic, where every city raised taxes. I've only raised taxes 1.5% during my time, and that's combined, in three terms. So I would say I've done a great job in protecting our budget," said Johnson.

The back and forth sets the stage in Hudson’s primary, which pits the city’s first Black mayor serving his third two-year term against a political newcomer.

First elected in 2019, Johnson touts several of his initiatives, including the Universal Basic Income program, which gives 130 individuals $500 a month for five years, the Hudson Roots program, which has helped 200 families with rent, his 2020 "Transitions to Treatment Task Force, which assists people in finding housing and dealing with mental health issues.

Johnson also criticized a local movement proposing a city charter change under which Hudson would hire a city manager, a move that would reduce the mayor to a ceremonial figurehead.

"Where the mayor will be paid $5,000 stipend to basically take pictures and cut ribbons. I think that disregards the entire Democratic process, because the city manager would be hired by a committee, and that city manager would have a lot of voting power and control over the city. And I just think that's a bad idea. I've seen. In other cities that have went to it, including Yonkers, and they went back to a mayor system," Johnson said.

Ferris, the son of former Brooklyn Assemblymember Joseph Ferris, who served from 1975 until 1985 and died in 2020 at age 84, also opposes the change, suggesting the formation of a charter revision commission.

As mayor, Ferris says he'd hold regular town halls, open office hours at City Hall and publish a twice-a-month newsletter to keep residents informed. Though he’s never held elected office, he said he’s proud of his professional record.

"I have spent my entire career either in nonprofit advocacy or in public affairs consulting," Ferris said. "I got my start working for the city of New York in their campaign finance board, and I currently work in an anti-hunger nonprofit, where we part of the coalition that brought truly universal free school breakfast and lunch to New York State this year."

Both Ferris and Johnson say they are ready to debate, though no debate is scheduled.

Ferris said “Primary voters, Democratic voters in Hudson, deserve the chance to hear us one on one and ask us the questions that are most pressing to them.”

Johnson said “I've reached out to local newspapers to talk about as well as my opponent, to schedule a debate, you know, for early in mid-June. I think that would be the best case scenario.”

The winner of the June 24 primary will face Republican Lloyd Koedding in the November general election.