Pittsburgh-based band Merce Lemon to perform at Green River Festival today

Pittsburgh-based Merce Lemon started playing music at the age of 12 and performed live for the first time at 19. This iteration of the band has been playing together for two years. Its latest album is “Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild.” The group says they have a hard time defining their music by genre; rather they create melody and lyric-driven music. Merce Lemon is performing at Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts today. I spoke with the group’s lead singer, who goes by the same name.