© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Pittsburgh-based band Merce Lemon to perform at Green River Festival today

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 22, 2025 at 10:54 AM EDT
Merce Lemon
Merce Lemon Facebook
Merce Lemon

Pittsburgh-based Merce Lemon started playing music at the age of 12 and performed live for the first time at 19. This iteration of the band has been playing together for two years. Its latest album is “Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild.” The group says they have a hard time defining their music by genre; rather they create melody and lyric-driven music. Merce Lemon is performing at Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts today. I spoke with the group’s lead singer, who goes by the same name.
Tags
News green river festival
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content