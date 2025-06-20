© 2025
Midday Magazine

Western Massachusetts-based band Lost Film to perform at Green River Festival today

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
Lost Film
https://www.lostfilmband.com/about
Lost Film

Western Massachusetts rock band Lost Film released its single "Pilot Light" in April.

The four-piece outlet has released four studio albums and one EP, and calls its latest is "jangly dreampop centered by synthesizers and driving bass chords.”

The band will take the round house stage at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts tonight at 6:30. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Lost Film singer and songwriter Jim Hewitt ahead of the show.

Jim Hewitt, singer of Lost Film. The band will play at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts tonight at 6:30.
News green river festival
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
