Western Massachusetts-based band Lost Film to perform at Green River Festival today

Western Massachusetts rock band Lost Film released its single "Pilot Light" in April.

The four-piece outlet has released four studio albums and one EP, and calls its latest is "jangly dreampop centered by synthesizers and driving bass chords.”

The band will take the round house stage at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts tonight at 6:30. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Lost Film singer and songwriter Jim Hewitt ahead of the show.

Jim Hewitt, singer of Lost Film. The band will play at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts tonight at 6:30.