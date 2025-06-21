© 2025
Funky Dawgz Brass Band keeps funk alive while supporting music programs across the nation. The band plays Green River Music Festival today

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 21, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
Funky Dawgz Brass Band at Norwalk Oyster Festival in 2024
Funky Dawgz Brass Band
Funky Dawgz Brass Band at Norwalk Oyster Festival in 2024

Funky Dawgz Brass Band is not just a brass band, but a group dedicated to helping kids expand their skills. The six-piece ensemble from Connecticut brings a brass twist to their original hip-hop funk. The band’s slogan is “Ain’t no party like a Funky Dawgz party, ‘cus a Funky Dawgz party don’t stop!” Aside from performing, the group works with city schools across the country to rejuvenate music education. WAMC spoke with tenor saxophonist Tommy Weeks and drummer Jon Singngam ahead of their show at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts today.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

ssimmons@wamc.org
