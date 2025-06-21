Funky Dawgz Brass Band keeps funk alive while supporting music programs across the nation. The band plays Green River Music Festival today

Funky Dawgz Brass Band is not just a brass band, but a group dedicated to helping kids expand their skills. The six-piece ensemble from Connecticut brings a brass twist to their original hip-hop funk. The band’s slogan is “Ain’t no party like a Funky Dawgz party, ‘cus a Funky Dawgz party don’t stop!” Aside from performing, the group works with city schools across the country to rejuvenate music education. WAMC spoke with tenor saxophonist Tommy Weeks and drummer Jon Singngam ahead of their show at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts today.