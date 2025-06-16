New York state lawmakers discuss changes in security protocols and broader safety concerns following attacks in Minnesota

The targeted attacks on Minnesota state lawmakers over the weekend have New York leaders on edge as they take steps to ensure their own safety and security.

"As a state legislator, I worry about my safety, my family's safety, more than I should. I'm just trying to do a job and serve my community, and I shouldn't have to worry about whether the the alarm system is on every night in my home.” That concern expressed by Democratic State Senator James Skoufis, from the 42nd District, has become all too common among elected officials as political violence continues to escalate. This shocking attacks in Minnesota were just the latest to target politicians in recent months and years.

And, as a result, legislators like Skoufis say they are forced to think differently about the precautions they take. “We're hardening my district office and putting in a buzzer system at the front door because we're worried about our safety," Skoufis said. "And I don't think years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago, this was something that was as of top of mind for elected officials and state legislators specifically. But to see what happened in Minnesota, it's it's our worst nightmare come to fruition."

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were killed inside their home. The suspect in the case, Vance Boelter, is also accused of shooting Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife at their home in a nearby neighborhood.

It follows other high-profile acts of political violence, including an arson attack targeting Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro in April, two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump last year, and the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.

In New York, 108th district Assemblyman John McDonald, a Democrat, says there is a need for uniformity across all offices, considering the safety of both legislators and their staff.

"Yesterday afternoon, while many people were enjoying Father's Day, our leader, along with the governor and the state police superintendent and the Homeland Security Chief, had a conference for all the members to go over. First of all, if there were any imminent threats, which there are not, but also to discuss the fact that there will be a re-evaluation of security in the Capitol, but also some thoughts and helpful ideas on how members should be looking at security in their offices," McDonald said.

39th District Republican Senator Rob Rolison, who spent his career in the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department prior to entering politics, says he's reviewing protocols at his district and Albany offices.

"We have had, and this is not just been specific to our office," Rolison said. "We, you know, we've had activists coming in, you know, pretty good numbers, and, you know, railing about different things. And so we've, you know, we've, we've installed, you know, security measures within our district office to make sure the staff can, you know, go about their work."

43rd District Republican Senator Jake Ashby says the governor’s office planned to host a video conference Monday evening to discuss enhanced security measures. Ashby said he supports such action but thinks we all bear responsibility.

"As the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee, I feel like we have to continuously revisit protocols and really try and stay on top of this, because of the level of vitriol that I think is out there in terms of political communications. It's really time to tone it down a little bit and start working together," Ashby said.