Glenville Zoning Board of Appeals holds key meeting in years-long dispute over parking overflow

A new development in a year’s long dispute in a Schenectady County suburb, the Glenville Zoning Board of Appeals approved a Lincoln Drive dentist’s parking variance application amid complaints from residents.

Despite resistance from neighbors, who did not want a local dentist to add parking spaces on their dead-end street for fear it would make traffic worse, the Glenville Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday approved a variance that will allow the parking to expand.

After twice failing to gain approval for more parking, Glenville Smiles owner Dr. Karamdeep Singh’s third attempt was ultimately successful.

With Monday’s decision, the dentist’s office in Schenectady County can add six additional spaces to the building’s 19-space lot.

Singh argues these spaces will cut down on the need for his staff and customers to park on the street, which has garnered complaints.

“I think this will help us a lot. This will save a lot of this aggravation we are going through for no reason,” he said.

The board voted 4-1 to pass the variance.

But 15 residents who signed a petition against the additional spaces argue the additional parking will only exacerbate their safety concerns, which include worry about children who wait for the bus.

Homeowner Andrew Boyea is concerned the business will continue growing and cause more traffic.

“You’re probably thinking why would they be opposed to giving more parking spaces. You give them six more parking spaces and he’s going to say maybe, I can have 10 more people here or 15 more people here well the staff are going to still park in the parking lot. I can cram that many people in. I can open Fridays now,” he said.

Boyea says he was disappointed with the meeting’s result.

“This isn’t Syracuse, its not Clifton Park, this is a dead-end street. You don’t need to build the oral capital of the world at the end of 10 Lincoln Drive,” he said.

Jessica Janot says her husband was hit by a dentist customer who backed into the family’s driveway.

“I have three children and a dog, and I can’t even have them outside because the dentist has come in and done this to the street,” she said.

Singh says his office keeps a vigilant eye on the number of staff and patients that are parking on the street.

“This medical office has been approved by the town. If there was a problem, it should not have been approved. We are at a spot that, you know, it’s an approved business. I understand all those concerns, but from our side we are trying our best,” he said.

Chair of the Board, David Hennel, says approving the additional parking spaces will help improve the situation.

“They’ve basically come up with a solution to get the cars off the street,” he said.

The board also placed conditions on the variance’s approval. For instance, the variance stipulates Dr. Singh must not increase the number of patients he sees at one time after the additional parking is added.

“I’m open to this idea; I don’t want to see cars on the road. So, whether it’s your tenant or you, we need to manage so that your staff and patients are completely in the parking lot and not on the road,” Hennel said.

At the close of the meeting, Hennel recommended that if on-street parking continues, the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Board should “seriously consider” putting up “no parking” signs on the street.

Boyea views the conditions as a “giant pinky promise.”

“There is absolutely nothing incentivizing him from saying, you know what, if my tenants park on the street that’s on them,” he said.