Glenville dentist's request to expand parking lot advances amid resident complaints

A dentist’s application for a parking variance in Glenville is moving onto the next step.

Residents living on the quiet dead-end Lincoln Drive continue to raise concerns about an overflow of parking brought on by Glenville Smiles. They say it’s creating a safety issue for children taking the bus among other concerns.

The owner of the building, Dr. Karamdeep Singh, has applied for a variance to expand the parking lot by six spaces. At a meeting Monday in the Schenectady County town, the Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation to the Zoning Board of Appeals to grant the variance.

Chair Michael Carr says the commission is making the recommendation to alleviate residents’ concerns.

“Also it will facilitate the accommodation of more clients to keep the vehicles off the street,” he said.

Dave Kimmer, an engineer working on the project, explained that when it was first approved in 2020, the town required medical practices to have two parking spaces per examination room. Now, town code requires two and a half spaces.

“Dr. Singh has five but one of them is kind of an extra room,”

Kimmer says the tenant, Empire Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, has four exam rooms.

“So there is 10 total exam rooms in the building now, so that’s kind of where we came up with the extra parking spaces so now that meets the code,” he said.

The parking lot currently has 19 spaces.

Acting Town Supervisor Robert Kirkham Jr. says a ZBA meeting to review the application is scheduled for June 2nd.