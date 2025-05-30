Glenville Zoning Board of Appeals to hold key hearing for dentist's parking variance application

The Town of Glenville’s Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled to hold a hearing Monday for a dentist’s parking lot variance — amid complaints from neighbors.

Dr. Karamdeep Singh, owner of Glenville Smiles on Lincoln Drive, has applied for a parking variance to expand his lot by six spaces. Neighbors say overflow from inadequate parking spaces is creating safety issues for children amid other complaints.

This is the third time Dr. Singh has applied for a variance to expand the lot. At a May 12th meeting, the Schenectady County town’s Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation to the ZBA to grant the variance.

Sandy Ruggiero, a resident who has lived on the street for more than 40 years, says Dr. Singh does not have enough parking spaces for the number of exam rooms he operates.

“One, two, three, four, five, six. So six times 2.5 is 15 spots, he had 19, so minus 15 it only left him four for the tenant,” she said.

Acting Town Supervisor Robert Kirkham Jr. says the building has nine total examination rooms.

“According to the COs that were issued and the number of spaces that are needed for the way that they are currently operating there are ample spaces,” he said.

The town’s code currently requires medical practices operating in professional/residential districts to have 2.5 parking spaces per operating room.

Dave Kimmer, an engineer working on the project, explained that when it was first approved in 2020, the town required medical practices to have two parking spaces per examination room.

“Dr. Singh has five but one of them is kind of an extra room,” he said.

Kimmer says Dr. Singh’s tenant, Empire Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, has four exam rooms.

“So there is 10 total exam rooms in the building now, so that’s kind of where we came up with the extra parking spaces so now that meets the code,” he said.

The parking lot currently has 19 spaces.

The ZBA meeting at the Glenville Senior Center is set for 7 p.m.