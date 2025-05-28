Springfield City Council approves $985.7M budget as city leaders monitor federal headwinds

The Springfield City Council has signed off on the mayor’s budget. Most openly approve of the roughly $1 billion plan, though some councilors point out with property taxes likely going up again, relief would go a long way.

After a series of hearings and meetings with department heads, the council passed the FY26 budget with little issue Tuesday night.

The latest spending plan totals $985.7 million — $670 million for schools and $315.7 million for the city-side budget.

Mayor Domenic Sarno says the overall increase of 6.1 percent is to largely meet fixed-costs amid an uncertain federal picture.

“As we put this budget together, we have to deal with the uncertainty of the federal government and the continued cuts and moves that are being made,” he said in the council’s chambers. “I mean, it doesn’t change every day – it seems to change every five minutes and we have to be cognizant of that because we’ve already been hit [via] a number of grants.”

Carried by Focus Springfield, the meeting featured Sarno recounting a budget process that played out amid federal dollars being clawed back, including $20 million in EPA grants.

It also came together as city departments made cuts to plug a $24 million gap and Springfield trimmed multiple, unfilled positions and “adjusted” more than two dozen roles.

“When you look at it, we’ve reduced nearly 14 positions … FTEs, which is really the first time since FY13 and we’ve also adjusted about 30 General Fund positions, which accounts to about $662,000,” he said.

Other efforts included Springfield Public Schools shaving off a million of its transportation costs – totaling about $45 million in the budget.

Ward 7 Councilor Tim Allen, chair of the Finance subcommittee, said there’s not a lot to cut without affecting core services offered by the city.

None took a hit in the budget, officials say, but as Allen points out, increases the city can’t do much to alter remain a reoccurring budget pain.

“… school department; $40 million-and-change, school transportation $2.5 million, pensions, which has been one of my primary focuses the last few years; $5.5 million. Employee benefits $3 million - that adds up to $51.2 million that we didn't have anything to do with - things that have to go up, so we're trying to do what we can to find places where we can reduce or save a little bit of money, etc.,” he said.

Calls for tax relief for residents echoed throughout budget season. In the past, the city’s been able to find money to offset the tax levy. Last year featured $6 million being allocated, but as it stands, that kind of relief appears unlikely.

Council Vice President Tracye Whitfield noted that, for a 10th year in a row, it appears property taxes in the city will be increasing. After asking what’s being done to provide tax relief, Whitfield affirmed she would be a “no” on the budget, given the tax outlook.

“As far as I'm concerned, I made a commitment to myself and to the residents of the city of Springfield that if there is a $1 increase in the tax bill, I cannot vote for this budget and I know that that is what's coming in the future,” Whitfield said. “Because we are the closest body to the residents - we field a lot of those calls [regarding costs], and I know that the mayor's office and the constituent services office get those calls too, but … in my conscience that is not something that I can do.”

Sarno says the city needs to remain on guard for potential costs on the horizon, especially grants possibly being cut or reduced. According to the mayor, the city has at least 89 grant-funded positions that provide “substantial beneficial programs” for residents.

Addressing his fellow councilors, Councilor At-large Jose Delgado pointed out that if the body wants to try and ensure tax relief in the future, it’s going to have to make hard decisions – the kind he says he's open to working with the mayor’s office to identity.

“None of us want to raise taxes, none of us are here to raise taxes on the constituents, but this is our duty, to make sure that if we don't want to raise taxes, that we recommend cuts because this is one of the most challenging votes that we have to take,” he said, then addressing city officials in the chamber. “I plan on voting on this … I do not have any cuts at the moment, but I am sure, in the next year or so, in working with your team, that we will try to find more cuts.”

The council approved the budget 10-1, with Whitfield voting “no” and Councilors Zaida Govan and Maria Perez absent.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.