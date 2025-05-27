Memorial Day ceremonies in Plattsburgh honor those who have served and died since the beginning of the nation

The city and town of Plattsburgh held their first joint Memorial Day parade on Monday. The route ended at the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park, where veterans held an annual ceremony honoring those lost in the nation’s conflicts.

The parade route was intended to raise awareness about the importance of Memorial Day and bring attendees to the site of the annual commemoration. Located on the former Air Force Base Oval, the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park features bricks engraved with the names of those who lost their lives in service to the country. Opposite the memorial wall are flagpoles for every military service banner and the U.S. flag. Following an opening prayer and the national anthem, DAV Chapter 179 Commander Gary Liberty called for the raising of the flags.

“At this time I invite the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association along with the Veterans of the North Motorcycle Association in the raising of our flags,” Liberty says

Guest speaker and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman recalled a political cartoon that fostered his dedication to recognize veterans.

“It was a father and a son and it was at a place what could be Arlington," Cashman remembered. "And the word bubble pops up from the small child asking his father ‘Why are we in this cemetery alone?’ The father responds by saying ‘Son, we aren’t alone. We are with heroes.’ That small exchange has never left me because it speaks a truth we too easily forget. Memorial Day is about reflection and reverence and remembrance that binds us together across generations.”

Cashman continued noting the region’s military legacy.

“From soldiers of the founding of our nation to the Strategic Air Command at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base, this soil has known the footsteps of patriots. In fact, this year marks 30 years since the base closed. And yet its spirit has never left us. Because service leaves an imprint, not just on the land but the people who call it home," mused Cashman. "Right here we are the stewards of something rare. The tomb of the first unknown soldier is at the Old Post Cemetery, to the sacred lands over at Crab Island where 136 unnamed soldiers of the War of 1812 rest in silence. Both remind us that even when names fade, sacrifice is never forgotten.”

Beside the podium stands a Battlefield Cross with dog tags and soldier’s boots. Commander Liberty directed that a wreath be placed.

“It is time to remember our fallen military with the laying of the wreath by the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.”

“May their souls rest in peace,” Liberty said.

“These headstones mark more than lives," Cashman notes. "They mark love, loss, courage and duty fulfilled. Each grave represents a story. A son. A daughter. A friend. A neighbor. A comrade. More than a name on a wall. More than a folded flag. They are the very foundation of our freedom. Today we honor them but every day we must earn what they gave us.”

The flags at the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park will fly until Veterans Day in November when they will be lowered for the winter.