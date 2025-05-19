City and Town of Plattsburgh collaborating on Memorial Day parade

The Town and City of Plattsburgh are jointly planning to hold a Memorial Day parade for the first time. Officials say the route and timing is planned to coincide with veteran’s ceremonies.

City and town officials were at City Hall in Plattsburgh to describe the planned collaborative parade. City Community Engagement Coordinator Emma Stewart says the parade is focused on honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans.

“While Memorial Day is often thought as the start of the summer, we want to emphasize the deeper meaning behind it. The event isn’t just about coming to watch a parade, it’s about honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country,” Stewart said. “One thing to note this year, we’ve decided to limit parade participants to non-profits, schools and community groups. That’s because we want to keep a focus on where it belongs: on our veterans and not on promotions or advertising.”

Stewart described the planned route for May 26th.

“The parade will kick off at 12 pm at the Westside Ballroom at the Town of Plattsburgh, travel down New York Road and conclude at the U.S. Oval. It’s a simple route but a powerful one symbolically connecting the town and the city and our shared respect for those who have served and sacrificed,” Stewart said. “Following the parade, we will gather on the U.S. Oval for a short ceremony starting at 1 pm featuring remarks and a performance of the National Anthem and a moment to pause and reflect together as a community.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman finds the route a symbolic honor to the region’s military history.

“We have a rich military history and I think our community and our region does it best by continuing to celebrate and to honor these individuals,” Cashman said. “We have a moral and ethical responsibility to continue to highlight the ultimate sacrifice that our veterans have contributed.”

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Wendell Hughes, a fellow Democrat, says the idea of holding a joint parade germinated during a discussion on recreation opportunities with the town.

“To be able to have a parade to honor all our fallen veterans, I mean Clinton County has so many veterans and this is the 30th year of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base closing and we want to show our respect to the veterans that we have lost,” Hughes said.

Deputy Town Supervisor Chuck Kostyk came up with the idea after a discussion as to why there was no parade in the area. He was inspired by childhood memories of Memorial Day parades near Watertown.

“It was something that really had to happen. It was a missing piece in an area that was so steeped in history, so steeped in the love of country and the love of the veteran’s groups throughout the county,” Kostyk said. “And really we have to remember this day to me is really a civics lesson and the parade should be a civics lesson. It’s about recognizing those that made that ultimate sacrifice.”

The parade will end at the U.S. Oval on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base where a veteran’s memorial park is located. North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan praised the city and town for collaborating to honor veterans.

“The North Country of New York has the highest population of veterans in the state and per capita it’s got one of the highest in the country. So, for us to get a chance to memorialize on Memorial Day all the people that didn’t come home out of that population, we should all take pride in,” Finnegan said.

American Legion 4th District New York Commander Joe Patnode hopes the parade will be an educational moment for youth.

“It’s an honor to be able to take part in the first Memorial Day parade we’ve had in Plattsburgh in many, many years,” Patnode said. “People tend to forget: Memorial Day is to honor our fallen. Veterans Day is to honor our veterans. So hopefully we can make this a learning evolution and keep our young people informed.”

The parade will begin at noon on Memorial Day.

