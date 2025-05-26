Greenfield, Mass. superintendent announces departure after year on the job

The superintendent of Greenfield Public Schools has submitted her resignation, almost a year after taking on the role.

Karin Patenaude, who's worked in the Massachusetts school district for 16 years, announced Friday that her last day as superintendent would be July 3.

In a May 23 letter addressed to GPS students and families, she wrote the decision was "not made lightly" and came after "much reflection."

No specific reason for the departure was given as Patenaude touched on various accomplishments the district's achieved in recent years, including programming integration and the expansion of the music department.

Before the superintendent job, Patenaude served as the district's Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning as well as principal of Greenfield High School. She replaced the previous, retiring superintendent, Christine DeBarge.

Patenaude's announcement came days after an effort to secure more school funding for next year's budget failed during Wednesday's city council meeting.

In her letter, Patenaude added she was "invested in ensuring a smooth transition process and have made myself available to discuss and support the School Committee with a transition plan."