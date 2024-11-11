Plattsburgh veterans hold annual flag lowering ceremony

Veterans gathered at the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park this morning for an annual ceremony honoring veterans. The region’s state assemblyman provided a check to members of the Disabled American Veterans to help pay for improvements to the park.

Two rows of military flags lining the Veterans Park fly between Memorial Day until Veterans Day. On the 11th hour of the 11th month each year, veterans gather to lower them and the American flag for the winter so they are not damaged by snow, sleet and high winds. DAV Chapter #179 Commander Steve Robart began the ceremony urging people to support veterans and honor those who are no longer living.

“Veterans Day is more than a date on the calendar. It’s a solemn promise to remember,” Robart said. “We think of the young men and women who left the comfort of their homes to face the unknown dangers. We acknowledge those who missed birthdays, holidays and precious moments with loved ones while serving far from home. We recognize their sacrifices made, not just by those in uniform, but by their families who supported them through long deployments and anxious nights. To our veterans, your service has shaped the county we live in today. You defended our freedoms, protected our values and shown us the true meaning of courage.”

The flags were lowered by veterans attending the ceremony.

“Can I get the CVMA and any veteran to man the flags please. Lower the flags,” ordered Robart.

“Next I’d like to welcome Danny Kaifetz from American Heroes Flagpoles,” introduces Robart.

“Our mission is to create and donate twenty hand crafted 25 foot Northern Red Oak flagpoles per year for the next five years to be awarded to combat wounded, combat disabled, combat decorated veterans throughout the Northeast,” Kaifetz explained. “Today Paul Dumas is the 21st American hero being honored with this award. On behalf of the American Heroes Flagpoles Foundation it is a pleasure and a privilege to present this flagpole honoring Paul and to say thank you sir. We’ll now lower Paul’s flag to half-staff in his memory.”

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat representing the 115th district, then announced funding for park improvements.

“The DAV has taken such great care of this park. I was able to secure $125,000 for upgrades to the park,” announced Jones. “But I want to say, in conjunction with the city, how important this work has been done on behalf of veterans. And it’s their vision on how they want to see this park move forward. This park is in honor of the veterans. It’s a tribute to the veterans that served and those that will continue to serve. We present this check in honor of them and to them for this great park.”

The funds will be used to install new lights and improve the sidewalks.

