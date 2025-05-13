Vermont pauses enforcement of EV sales targets

Governor Phil Scott is directing the Vermont the Agency of Natural Resources to pause enforcement of a multi-state plan requiring vehicle manufacturers to meet electric vehicle sales targets.

Vermont adopted the advanced clean cars and trucks rules in the federal Clean Air Act in December 2022. It requires that heavy duty vehicles meet more stringent emission standards and that manufacturers build more zero emission vehicles.

But Governor Scott notes there is insufficient charging infrastructure to meet EV goals and he “continue(s) to believe we should be incentivizing Vermonters to transition to cleaner energy options like electric vehicles. However, we have to be realistic about a pace that’s achievable.”

The Republican says common sense and using technological advancements are necessary to transition to low carbon vehicles rather than relying on mandates.