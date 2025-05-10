© 2025
Midday Magazine

New York State has a budget. State Assemblyman Scott Bendett weighs in

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published May 10, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
New York State Assemblyman Scott Bendett wins reelection in the 107th District.
Samantha Simmons
New York state has a budget. The $254 billion bill was approved by lawmakers late Thursday, more than a month late. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is touting investments in childcare and housing, the banning of cellphones during the school day, and tax relief checks. When the budget proposal was released, State Assemblyman Scott Bendett of the 107th District said it didn't address the state’s largest problem: lagging population growth. Now, the Republican, whose district includes parts of Albany, Rensselaer, Washington and Columbia counties, says those challenges and more have been addressed. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Bendett about the final deal Friday.
