© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

New York state budget could be buttoned up with week, says Spectrum News One's Albany Capitol Reporter Kate Lisa

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published April 20, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC

New York state lawmakers have, once again, passed a budget extender through Tuesday as negotiations continue. Legislative leaders, alongside Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, have reached a tentative deal on a major sticking point—changes to discovery laws. Now 18 days late, some budget decisions still remain. WAMC spoke with Spectrum News One’s Albany politics reporter Kate Lisa for an update on negotiations.  
Tags
News New York State Budget
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons