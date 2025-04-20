New York state budget could be buttoned up with week, says Spectrum News One's Albany Capitol Reporter Kate Lisa
New York state lawmakers have, once again, passed a budget extender through Tuesday as negotiations continue. Legislative leaders, alongside Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, have reached a tentative deal on a major sticking point—changes to discovery laws. Now 18 days late, some budget decisions still remain. WAMC spoke with Spectrum News One’s Albany politics reporter Kate Lisa for an update on negotiations.