Capital Region Democratic Senator Pat Fahy weighs in on late budget negotiations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published April 5, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT
New York State lawmakers blew past a deadline this week to approve a budget for the new fiscal year that began Tuesday. Before leaving Albany, they passed a second budget extender to give more time to work out policy issues. Democrats who control the legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul continue to negotiate behind closed doors. The governor is hoping to include some key policies in the spending plan. The extension runs through Monday and ensures state payroll goes out on time. I spoke with Capital Region Senator Pat Fahy, a Democrat from the 46th District, about what New Yorkers can expect — and when.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
