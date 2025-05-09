New York state lawmakers wade into Albany Medical Center staffing dispute

The ongoing staffing dispute between unionized nurses and Albany Medical Center is drawing attention from New York state lawmakers.

A coalition of state legislators representing the Capital Region, including Assemblymember Gabriella Romero, have written to the state Department of Health, calling for greater accountability at Albany Medical Center.

Nurses organized with the New York State Nurses Association have been working at Albany Med without a contract since August 1st, the two sides unable to come to an agreement ,with safe staffing a prominent sticking point.

A 25-page DOH report documented hundreds of violations at the hospital. Romero says NYSNA nurses approached her several days ago.

"I am their state representative, and so they came to me and said, you know, we're deeply concerned that nothing has happened since that report came out," said Romero. "You know, there's been additional investigatory steps. You know, they they've, they've come after that report, they've had additional meetings, but there's really been no punitive steps, no , I want to say slaps on the wrist, but there's been no punishment. You know, even a slap on the wrist would be nice, but there's been no actual punishment from New York State Department of Health to Albany Medical Center."

Romero, who represents the 109th district, says the letter points to the repeated violations found at Albany Med that jeopardize the safety and quality of care for both staff and patients at the hospital. She's hoping the pressure from lawmakers will prompt the hospital to react.

"They choose to continue paying for travel nurses. Instead of stopping that practice and paying for their real nurses and investing and sitting down and deciding why, what is the real issue here? Why is there a problem? Can I address the root cause of this issue and just pay my nurses fairly, settle my contract disputes and just, you know, ensure that my nurses can have a fair contract? Talk to my nurses, address what the safe staffing issues are, address what the quality of life problems are at my hospital, and for whatever reason, that's not happening here," Romero said.

Senator Pat Fahy, representing the 46th district, also wants answers. She said "Albany Med was cited with almost 500 violations last summer. When we asked repeatedly for the report we were unable to get it and then it was a nurse that FOILed it. So I will also be sending a letter and really hope that this impasse can be addressed soon. And [I] certainly want to be of support to the nurses and I'll be sending a letter as well. The letter, by the way, will be to the Department of Health, to follow up on the violations that they found last summer."

Nurse Jennifer Bejo, a member of NYSNA's bargaining committee, spoke during a March meeting of the Albany Common Council. "We are fighting against one of the most powerful employers in the Capital Region, and it is only through the support of the community that we will ensure that Albany Med begins to take patient care seriously and address the staffing crisis," Bejo said.

Responding to a request for comment, Albany Med emailed a statement, which says in part: "The items identified in the report date back as far as 16 months. At no point during that time was patient care ever compromised, and quality care continued. We also continue to advocate for our nurses, and we continue to hope the union will bring our robust contract proposal to a vote."

WAMC has requested comment from the DOH.