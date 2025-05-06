Former Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner pleads not guilty to petit larceny charge

A former Saratoga Springs city official accused of shoplifting appeared in court Tuesday.

Robin Dalton, who served as Public Safety Commissioner from 2020 to 2022, was arrested last month for allegedly stealing upwards of $100 of merchandise from Walmart in Wilton, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff.

She entered a not guilty plea in Wilton Town court.

Attorney George LaMarche spoke following the proceeding.

"It's, you know, at the very beginning of the court process there are certain allegations that are made, the defendant has the opportunity to enter the plea of guilty or not guilty. She's entered a plea of not guilty at this time. It's very early on in the process, we'll get some discovery from the District Attorney's office and work toward trying to resolve this," said La Marche.

Dalton is one of a number of city officials named in a state Attorney General's report that found they had violated the constitutional rights of Black Lives Matter demonstrators in 2020 and 2021.

The report found Dalton made multiple demands that protestors be arrested without any offenses taking place.

Dalton ran for mayor on the Saratoga Strong line in 2021, losing to Democrat Ron Kim.

Dalton is due back in Wilton Town Court June 10th.