Former Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner charged with petit larceny

A former Saratoga Springs city official has been arrested for shoplifting.

Former Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton, who served from 2020 to 2022, was arrested Saturday night in Wilton for allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart, according to the Saratoga County Sherriff.

Dalton is one of a number of city officials named in a state Attorney General's report that found city officials had violated the civil rights of Black Lives Matter demonstrators in 2020 and 2021.

The report found Dalton made multiple demands that protestors be arrested without any offenses taking place.

Dalton ran for mayor on the Saratoga Strong line in 2021, losing to Democrat Ron Kim.

Dalton was charged with petit larceny and released. She is due to appear in Wilton Town Court. WAMC left a message seeking comment from Dalton.