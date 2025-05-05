Saratoga Springs advocates warn of service shortfalls as search for shelter solution continues

Advocates warn a temporary homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs may be in jeopardy this summer.

RISE Housing and Support Services currently operates the Spa City’s only 24/7, low-barrier shelter. It’s been running the shelter on a so-called “temporary” basis since 2022 when the city began searching for a permanent location.

As of now, the city has only approved funding for the Adelphi Street shelter through the end of 2025.

At a city council pre-agenda meeting Monday, Republican Public Works Commissioner Chuck Marshall said he and other members had received a troubling letter from RISE.

“I was given a letter that indicates on June 4th, which coincides with the start of Belmont weekend, that there might not be a housing solution for about 35 people. My take on this is that regardless of previous commitments or promises and whatever it might be, we’re talking about people, particularly people that need help,” said Marshall.

The Belmont Stakes is set to be run at Saratoga Race Course for the second time June 7th as the race’s regular downstate home undergoes renovations.

Marshall added the letter requests that the city council commit to funding the shelter through 2026.

Marshall and other councilors were doubtful they would be able to extend the city’s funding, though Democratic Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran saw no issue with making an early commitment.

“It is my absolute commitment; it is our moral responsibility to continue funding this until we have a permanent solution. Now, we haven’t done a damn thing to get a permanent solution in place and that’s on us. So, we need to get to work,” said Moran.

Earlier this year, Saratoga County closed on a $3 million purchase of a 1.4-acre lot on Ballston Avenue on the city’s south side. The site will serve as a permanent location of the county’s mandatory Code Blue shelter, which operates in the colder months.

Moran pressed the issue.

“What is the downside to our community of taking a step backwards, having all of those people back in the Woodlawn garage, having the excess of time that has been drawn out from the police department responding to service calls. What is the cost to our reputation as we go through the biggest and busiest summer we’ve ever had to have this scenario play out, frankly, after the city council I was on last term put something in place? It would be a major, major failure,” said Moran.

In 2023, then-Democratic Mayor Ron Kim started a task force to find a location for a permanent low-barrier shelter. By the end of the year the task force had chosen a 4-acre plot on Lake Avenue two miles east of downtown.

The city has yet to move forward on establishing a permanent shelter at that location.

Moran categorized the letter as a cry for help.

“This is an ask for commitment because they’re staring down the barrel of cessation of the service. And that’s not in anybody’s best interest and if this is the inflection point that gets us to do something, this is the inflection point,” said Moran.

“But it’s also not in the best interest of the people that they serve,” said Marshall.

“If it closes it closes. At least it’s warm out, in December it’s not going to be warm out,” said Moran.

“I don’t sleep better knowing ‘at least it’s warm out,’” said Marshall.

“Neither do I, Chuck, neither do I,” said Moran.

In a statement Monday, RISE said that without a “firm commitment” from the city to fund operations through next year, the only year-round shelter may be forced to close in June as the city still has “no viable replacement, funding plan, or long-term strategy,” adding, “RISE has warned that it cannot responsibly continue operations without additional funding or a plan for stability, particularly as federal resources are also under threat. Without action, Saratoga Springs risks a public crisis.”

Republican John Safford began serving as mayor in 2024 after running on a campaign to support the city’s unhoused residents.

He tells WAMC he's open to working with RISE to ensure the shelter remains open until a more permanent solution is found.

“They're seeing it from their perspecitve but I think you're well aware that we've made all kinds of movements in regards to our homeless population and are totally committed to keep working to provide the best kinds of solutions for that population. So, we have a good record for following up with this situation," said Safford.