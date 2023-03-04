Mayor's task force begins search for new low-barrier shelter in Saratoga Springs

Last month, after a plan to relocate a permanent homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs fell apart, Mayor Ron Kim announced he would create a task force to recommend a new location for a shelter.

With a July deadline, the task force held its first meeting on Thursday night.

Rev. Kate Forer, Senior Pastor at Presbyterian New England Congregational Church of Saratoga Springs, is co-chair of the mayor’s task force.

Forer says the task force comprised of community stakeholders is seeking answers to three key questions…