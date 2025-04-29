HVCC and SUNY Plattsburgh announce new dual admission agreement

Although they’re about 150 miles apart, Hudson Valley Community College and SUNY Plattsburgh are launching a dual admissions partnership.

The new partnership provides students with a track to continue work on a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Plattsburgh after graduating from the community college in Troy.

Upon enrolling at HVCC, students will be able to participate in a program to continue on at SUNY Plattsburgh after graduating.

HVCC Officer in Charge Louis Coplin says students will be offered the option “at the gate.”

“It is primarily for those students who are in high school, graduating in June, or may have graduated a couple of years ago from high school, haven’t started a college program yet and may simply want to begin that process in the fall. So, its not necessarily for traditional age students, it’s for anyone who is wanting to start a program and have their eyes set on SUNY Plattsburgh,” he said.

The partnership promises to offer program pathways in more than 50 disciplines.

The program will enable students to transfer to either the main SUNY Plattsburgh campus or its Queensbury branch.

SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi says HVCC students will be eligible for university services including accessibility, the ACE program, and the Educational Opportunity Program.

“All those services will be essentially seamlessly provided to students who qualify for those programs on our campus, so if you’re an ASAP student at Hudson Valley, you will become an ACE student at SUNY Plattsburgh,” he said.

ACE refers to the Advancing Completion through Engagement support program to keep students on schedule to graduate.

Jesse Taylor / WAMC Officer in Charge Louis Coplin and SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi signing a dual admission agreement.

Enyedi says HVCC students who enroll will gain access to additional SUNY Plattsburgh resources.

“The great part about this is that when you apply, you’re simultaneously admitted to both institutions, so as you ask questions here at HVCC, you can also ask a question at SUNY Plattsburgh and you’ll get an individual that will support you,” he said.

Lindsey Waters is a graduate of the community college who transferred to SUNY Plattsburgh’s Queensbury campus last fall.

Waters was not part of the newly announced dual admission program but has followed the same path. She graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

“Once I realized that Plattsburgh had a branch campus, it was kind of a no-brainer. All of the staff that work at the Plattsburgh branch campus and all of the professors are incredible,” she said.

The 21-year-old plans to continue beyond a four-year degree.

“I either want to go to SUNY Albany and do a combined master’s in social work and criminal justice or I want to stay through Plattsburgh and either just do a social work master’s degree and then I want to be a child forensic interviewer, which is kind of that first point of contact when they are the victim or witness of a crime,” she said.

The new programs will be available to students beginning in the fall.

GPA requirements vary across programs.