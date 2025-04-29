Burlington City Council considers free speech resolution

The Burlington, Vermont City Council has passed a resolution supporting free speech and the students recently arrested and detained by ICE.

The resolution titled “Support of the First Amendment’s Rights of Free Speech, Association, a Free Press, Free Association, and Dissent, and the Defense and Support of Mohsen Mahdawi, Rumeysa Ozturk, and Mahmoud Khalil” drew public comment from a number of residents and Free Palestine activists Monday, all of whom urged the council to pass the measure.

Ward 2 resident Elissa Breedah expressed concern about the erosion of fundamental constitutional rights.

“Our free speech is under attack. It is more important than ever that we take a stand to protect it for all of us and especially those most vulnerable and being targeted right now including our students and our migrant community,” Breedah asserted.

“Hi, my name is Sal Millichamp. I’m from Ward 7. I’m grateful to have free speech right now. It really scares me that it’s being taken away. I’m afraid for these students being taken away. They haven’t done anything wrong. Without due process, it’s kidnapping,” contended Millichamp.

City resident Joanne Ramundo read part of a letter from Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student who was detained by ICE agents in Colchester on April 14th.

“I hear your voices protesting for me and I feel your love echoing through my heart. This struggle is not about me nor is it about the democracy of this country alone. This struggle is about the future of our humanity,”Ramundo read.

Mahdawi reflected on his right to free speech during an interview with NPR that aired Tuesday.

“This is the first place I have experienced this freedom of speech where I would not be actually retaliated against or punished for saying my mind. Do I still feel this way?” Mahdawi considered. “I think it’s in jeopardy. I think this is a red flag not only to me but to the American people who care about freedom: the right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. I have the hope that this country will fulfil its promise.”

Several councilors expressed frustration with the Trump Administration not only for the ICE detentions but other actions they say suppress free speech. Ward 6 Democrat Becca Brown McKnight supported the resolution.

“I’m also in the interesting situation of being a very angry alumna of Columbia University, the same place where two of the folks named in this resolution have studied,” noted McKnight. “I am most angry at the university’s choice to shut down voices and to capitulate to the Trump Administration.”

Ward 4 Democrat Sarah Carpenter looked back 55 years as she considered her vote

“In May of 1970, the tragic events of Kent State, the Vietnam War, where the protesters got shot, shot, for expressing their opinion,” Carpenter recalled. “I thought in the last 55 years that we have done better. But I guess not.”

Following nearly 40 minutes of comments regarding the resolution, Council President Ben Traverse called the vote.

“All in favor say aye.Any opposed? That carries unanimously,”Traverse announced.

The Burlington City Council also unanimously approved a proposal for an Overdose Prevention Center, which will now be referred to the state Department of Health.

