WAMC Sports Report 4/28/25: Knicks beat Pistons as Game 4 ends with missed foul call

NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46.6 seconds left and finished with 27 points, Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 11 assists and New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double but missed two shots and turned the ball over in the final 1:07. Tim Hardaway Jr. shot a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, drawing some contact from New York’s Josh Hart that wasn’t called a foul, which the NBA acknowledged afterward was a mistake. Game 5 is Tuesday night in New York.

Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Boston Celtics took a 3-1 lead in their NBA playoff series with a 107-98 win over the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 31 points. Kristaps Porzingis’ 19 points for the Celtics included a dunk of his own missed layup that put Boston ahead for good with 3:58 left. Game 5 of the best-of-7 first-round series will be played at 8:30 Tuesday night in Boston.

Jaden McDaniels converted a three-point play with 39.5 seconds left for the lead and stole the ensuing inbounds pass from LeBron James in a rally by the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 116-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers that put them up 3-1 in the series. Anthony Edwards had 43 points to lead Minnesota in scoring for the first time in this edition of the NBA playoffs. He drew a foul on James during a drive to the lane with 10 seconds left and hit both free throws. McDaniels rebounded the tying 3-point attempt by Austin Reaves at the buzzer.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard left Game 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers after injuring his lower left leg in the first quarter. The seven-time all-NBA guard was helped off the court and into the locker room Sunday night. The Bucks announced he won't return to the game. The preliminary examination of Lillard indicated a possible Achilles tendon injury, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Lillard missed the Bucks’ last 14 regular-season games and the first game of this series while dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

The New Jersey Devils were without defensemen Luke Hughes, Brenden Dillon and Johnathan Kovacevic against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The Hurricanes then lost goalie Frederik Andersen when he left the game at 4:19 of the second period after he was knocked down by the Devils’ Timo Meier. Officials initially called a five-minute penalty on Meier, but waved off the penalty after a review. Pyotr Kochetkov came on for Andersen with Carolina The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1 and gave up a goal to Meier 3:15 later on the second shot he faced. The Hurricanes announced during the second intermission that Andersen would not return to the game. and face the Devils at home for Game 5 Tuesday night at 7:30.

Andrew Mangiapane scored the go-ahead goal with just under four minutes remaining, Brandon Duhaime had two goals and Logan Thompson made 16 saves to lead the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens for a 3-1 lead in the first-round series. The teams head back to Washington, where the Capitals won the first two games, for Game 5 on Wednesday night. Dylan Strome had a goal and assist and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals. Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson each had two assists. Jakub Dobes made 21 saves.

Andrew Mangiapane scored the go-ahead goal with just under four minutes remaining, Brandon Duhaime had two goals and Logan Thompson made 16 saves to lead the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens for a 3-1 lead in the first-round series. The teams head back to Washington, where the Capitals won the first two games, for Game 5 on Wednesday night. Dylan Strome had a goal and assist and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals. Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson each had two assists. Jakub Dobes made 21 saves.

Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play at 18:18 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Sunday night in Game 4 to tie the first-round playoff series. Draisaitl finally got one past Darcy Kuemper in the extra period after the puck found him on the right side off a scramble. The Oilers got the power play when Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov tripped Connor McDavid. Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard tied it with 29 seconds left and goalie Calvin Pickard off for an extra attacker, beating Kuemper with a slap shot. Bouchard had his second straight two-goal game, also pulling the Oilers within one at 7:51 of the third with a shot that deflected in off a defender's skate.

MLB

Aaron Judge broke a sixth-inning tie in the second game with his eighth home run this season, and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Toronto Blue Jays 11-2 and 5-1. Playing one day after his 33rd birthday, Judge drove a first-pitch cutter from Chris Bassitt to the opposite field and into the right-field stands for a 2-1 lead. Judge was 3 for 8 in the doubleheader. He leads the major leagues with a .406 batting average and is second with 27 RBIs. Trent Grisham led off the first with his seventh home run and J.C. Escarra hit his first big league homer in the eighth off Chad Green.

CJ Abrams scored the winning run on Pete Alonso’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 8-7. Dylan Crews and Riley Adams homered for Washington, which won on its final at bat for the second time in three days against the Mets. Alex Call led off the ninth against Ryne Stanek with a double. Pinch-runner Jacob Young moved to third on pinch-hitter Keibert Ruiz’s grounder to second and scored when CJ Abrams slapped a single to right against a drawn-in infield. James Wood walked, and Luis García Jr. hit a grounder to Alonso deep at first base. Alonso sailed his throw over Stanek’s head, allowing Abrams to score.

Jarren Duran has received plenty of support from his Boston Red Sox teammates and others outside baseball since he revealed in a Netflix documentary that he attempted suicide three years ago. His openness has also exposed him to hecklers, though. Duran said a fan in the front row Sunday near the Red Sox dugout in Cleveland said “something inappropriate” to him after the All-Star left fielder flied out in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over the Guardians. Duran stayed on the top step of the dugout and glared at the fan as the inning played out. Moments later, the fan was removed from the stadium by security. After the game, the Guardians released a statement apologizing to the Red Sox and Duran.

Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1. Trea Turner had three hits and two RBIs for Philadelphia, which took two of three in the weekend series. Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of three-hit ball after dropping his first five starts this season. The patient Phillies loaded the bases in the 10th on walks by J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler against Julian Merryweather. Bohm then drove in Nick Castellanos with a flyball to the warning track in right. A two-out walk by Bryson Stott loaded the bases again before Kepler scored when the speedy Turner singled on a grounder to third.

Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 for their first three-game win streak since August. Ryan (2-2) allowed four hits and a walk. Justin Topa threw two hitless innings to complete the Twins’ second shutout of the season. Ty France had an RBI double and Ryan Jeffers doubled in two more runs — all in the sixth inning — knocking Angels starter Jose Soriano (2-4) out of the game. France also knocked in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and Trevor Larnach added an RBI single in the seventh.

Tarik Skubal struck out a season-high 11 batters in six overpowering innings and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-0 victory. Skubal held the Orioles to four hits without a walk. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has five career games with 11 or more strikeouts. Sean Guenther struck out three in two innings and Kenta Maeda got the last three outs to complete the shutout. Gleyber Torres knocked in three runs as the Tigers completed an 8-2 homestand.

Yordan Alvarez homered and Hunger Brown tossed six strong innings as the Houston Astros salvaged the series finale against the Kansas City Royals with a 7-3 win. Alvarez’s 436-foot three-run homer snapped Houston’s 26-inning scoreless streak. Brown (4-1) saw his 28-inning shutout streak ended on Bobby Witt Jr.’s two-out RBI double in the fifth. Jeremy Peña drove in three, while Chas McCormick had three hits and scored three runs for the Astros and Yainer Diaz connected for a solo homer. Witt extended his hitting to 19 games. Kris Bubic (2-2) allowed four runs in five innings with four strikeouts.

Luis Urías hit a two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning help the Athletics rally and beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2. Urías homered to left field on the first pitch he saw from Jordan Leasure (0-2) after JJ Bleday struck out to begin the inning with Jacob Wilson on second. The White Sox took a 2-1 lead off reliever Grant Holman (2-0) on a one-out single by Luis Robert Jr. Edgar Quero singled Robert to third but Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play. Joshua Palacios led off the game with his first home run this season. Justin Sterner pitched a scoreless seventh for the Athletics and hasn’t allowed a run in 13 2/3 innings. Mason Miller struck out the side in the ninth.

Rookie Chandler Simpson raced home to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning and had his first three-hit game for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 for their first sweep of the season. Simpson has hit safely in all eight games since he made his debut on April 19. He reached base four straight times — a walk and three singles — scored twice and had an RBI single. The Rays extended their season-best win streak to five. The Padres were swept for the first time this season.

Heliot Ramos circled the bases on an infield single and two Texas errors for a Little League homer in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants raced past the Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Ramos led off with a soft dribbler to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Rangers reliever Luke Jackson (0-3) threw the ball wide of first base, and then Jake Burger — after retrieving the ball in foul territory — threw wide of third in an effort to get Ramos. The errors allowed Ramos to score the winning run.

Cal Raleigh tied for the major league lead with his 10th home run, Logan Evans won in his MLB debut and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Sunday. Connor Norby’s three-run homer in the eighth cut Seattle’s lead before Andrés Muñoz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save, tying San Diego’s Robert Suarez atop the majors. The Mariners have won six straight series and 12 of their last 16 games. Raleigh’s homer tied Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez. J.P. Crawford also homered. Jorge Polanco had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run single.

Christian Yelich had two hits and two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 Sunday to avoid a three-game series sweep. Jackson Chourio added two hits as the Brewers snapped a four-game skid. José Quintana (4-0) struck out six over five innings, allowing one run on five hits and three walks to stay unbeaten this season. Erick Fedde (1-3) was chased with two outs in the sixth. The 32-year-old right-hander gave up seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking our four.

Nick Lodolo allowed just two hits through seven shutout innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the struggling Colorado Rockies 8-1. The Rockies have dropped six in a row and are 4-23, the worst start in franchise history. They have lost all nine of the series they have played. Lodolo didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the sixth inning when Jordan Beck reached on an infield single. The Reds appealed the call but it was upheld upon review, ending the no-hit bid. Lodolo struck out nine in his longest outing of the season to help Cincinnati win its fourth in a row.

Josh Naylor hit a crucial two-run double in the seventh as part of a three-hit day, Brandon Pfaadt threw six quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Braves 6-4. Naylor’s two-out double off Aaron Bummer fell between left fielder Alex Verdugo and center fielder Michael Harris II after it appeared the pair miscommunicated, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-3 cushion. Atlanta threatened in the ninth after Marcell Ozuna’s RBI double cut it to 6-4, but with runners on first and second, closer Justin Martinez retired Ozzie Albies on a flyout to end it.

Andy Pages hit a home run, drove in a career-high four runs and tied a career best with four hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from an early deficit to earn a 9-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Pages had an RBI single in the first inning, when the Dodgers scored twice to emerge from a 2-0 hole, and added a two-run homer in the fifth. Los Angeles overcame the departure of right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who left after one inning with right shoulder discomfort. Ben Casparius went 3 2/3 scoreless innings in emergency relief with five strikeouts and Yoendrys Gomez earned a three-inning save in his Dodgers debut.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Vancouver 3 Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 4 Miami 3

St Louis City 2 Los Angeles FC 2

Portland 4 LA Galaxy 2

NFL

The Atlanta Falcons say defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible for a prank call made to NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders. The Falcons released a statement saying 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich “unintentionally" found Sanders' phone number on an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and later made the prank call. The Falcons say Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or the prank call until after the fact. Jax Ulbrich posted a public apology on social media. Sanders, a standout quarterback from Colorado, was perhaps the draft’s biggest story as he had to wait until the fifth round before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He received the prank call while waiting.

SOCCER

Liverpool has been crowned Premier League champion after a 5-1 win against Tottenham. The Merseyside club’s record-equaling 20th English league title matched the achievement of its great rival Manchester United. Liverpool fans partied inside and outside its famous Anfield Stadium as coach Arne Slot sealed a remarkable first year in charge of the club. Liverpool only needed a point to be crowned champion and a packed Anfield expected nothing less than to see the job get done on home turf.

GOLF

Mao Saigo of Japan won the Chevron Championship on Sunday for her first major title, making a 3-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a five-way playoff. Saigo birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 2-under 74, leaving her tied with Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin, Ariya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan. They finished at 7-under 281 at The Club at Carlton Woods. Saigo won on the 18th in the playoff after Yin and Jutanugarn had birdie tries lip out. Jutanugarn bogeyed the 18th in regulation after stubbing her third short only inches. The 23-year-old Saigo won for the first time on the LPGA Tour. She was the tour’s rookie of the year last season.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin shot a 1-under 71 in alternate-shot play Sunday to become first-time PGA Tour winners — by one stroke — at the Zurich Classic. They finished at 28-under 260 at the Pete Dye-designed TPC Louisiana and Novak finally broke through after a pair of top-three finishes this month — the last a playoff loss to Justin Thomas a week ago at the RBC Heritage. Play was delayed by weather for just over 90 minutes with Novak on Griffin on the eighth hole. Masters champion Rory McIlroy and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, the defending champions, were in contention through 12 holes, but fell to 12th — six shots behind — with three late bogeys.

NASCAR

Austin Cindric gave Team Penske its first NASCAR victory of the season by holding off a huge pack of challengers over the closing lap in a rare drama-free day at Talladega Superspeedway. Well, there was a tiny bit of drama: Penske teammate Joey Logano was livid following the end of Sunday’s second stage when Cindric didn’t push him and it allowed Toyota driver Bubba Wallace to win the stage. Didn’t matter to Cindric as he celebrated the third win of his Cup Series career and snapped a 30-race losing streak. The victory makes him the first Penske driver locked into the playoffs.

© 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved.