WAMC Sports Report 4/23/25: Hurricanes push past Devils 3-1 for 2-0 lead in 1st-round playoff series

NHL PLAYOFFS

Jordan Martinook scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Frederik Andersen had a big night in net with 25 saves and several big stops. Shayne Gostisbehere also scored in the second period for Carolina, while Seth Jarvis added a clinching empty-net breakaway goal. Jesper Bratt had New Jersey's lone goal in the opening minutes of the game. Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves for the Devils. Game 3 is at 8 p.m. in Newark Friday.

Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday night. John Tavares, with a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly provided the rest of the offense for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves. Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark stopped 18 shots. The best-of-seven Battle of Ontario now shifts to the nation’s capital for Games 3 and 4 beginning at 7 Thursday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Matthew Tkachuk returned to the lineup and was back to his old self quickly for the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Playing for the first time in more than two months after dealing with a lower-body injury, Tkachuk scored two second-period goals in his return game for the Panthers in their Eastern Conference first-round series opener at Tampa Bay. Those two scores were both power-play tallies, the first putting Florida up 4-1 — the second goal for the Panthers in a 14-second span — and the next one pushing the lead to 5-1 midway through the second period.

If the Wild finally break through and win their first playoff series in a decade, Minnesota’s top line likely will be the reason. They were all over the Golden Knights through the first two games of this series, which is 1-1 going back to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday night. The Wild tied the series with a 5-2 win on Tuesday night. Matt Boldy had three goals and an assist in the first two games and Kirill Kaprizov produced two goals and three assists. Joel Eriksson Ek, who centers the line, has yet to get on the scoresheet.

The NHL playoffs are off to a heavy-hitting start. Teams are laying nearly 80 hits a game early in the first round after the average was just over 40 during the regular season. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are leading the way in that department and in their series against the Montreal Canadiens after a concerted effort to finish checks in Game 1. The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars have not been shy about physicality and are even at a game apiece. The Los Angeles Kings took a series lead on Edmonton thanks to Phillip Danault's last-minute goal.

Lou Lamoriello is out as president and general manager of the New York Islanders. The team announced Tuesday that the longtime NHL executive’s contract was not being renewed. Managing partner John Collins will lead a search to find the Islanders’ next GM. Lamoriello spent the past seven seasons running their hockey operations with a close connection to ownership. They missed the playoffs this season but qualified five times under Lamoriello’s watch. The 82-year-old worked as president and GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987-2015. The Devils won the Stanley Cup three times during that stretch.

MLB

Tanner Bibee recovered from giving up a home run on his first pitch to work six innings, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees. Bibee was quickly tagged by New York’s Ben Rice but settled in. He allowed two runs and five hits while helping the Guardians improve to 7-1 at home. Yankees superstar Aaron Judge went 4 for 4 (three singles, double) to raise his major league-leading average to .411. For the second day in a row, Cade Smith closed for Cleveland. He needed just four pitches in the ninth for his second save. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase has been struggling for the Guardians.

Francisco Lindor had three hits, including an RBI single, and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 for their second six-game winning streak already this season. Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez was removed with left forearm soreness after laboring through two innings. The team said Sánchez will be evaluated further. Mark Vientos delivered an early RBI double in his return to the lineup and Pete Alonso also had a run-scoring double for the Mets, who improved to 11-1 at home. They are tied for the best record in the majors at 17-7 overall. New York will go for a three-game sweep of its NL East rival Wednesday in the first matchup between the teams since the Mets eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs last October.

Brayan Bello allowed one run over five innings in his season debut, Triston Casas hit a three-run homer in the seventh and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 8-3 for their sixth win in seven games. Alex Bregman hit a pair of RBI doubles for the Red Sox. Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the first for Seattle and J.P. Crawford hit a two-run single in the sixth as Seattle closed to 4-3. Bello, who had been sidelined by a strained right shoulder, followed Polanco’s homer with a walk and two hit batters before Rowdy Tellez grounded into a double play.

Nick Pivetta allowed two hits over seven innings and the San Diego Padres recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Pivetta (4-1) became the first pitcher in franchise history to work scoreless ball in three of his first five starts for the club. Pivetta struck out six and only allowed one runner to reach second base. He is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in his last three starts, giving up one run on nine hits in 20 innings. Elias Díaz homered for the Padres, who had lost four of six after a 14-3 start. Robert Suarez remained perfect in 10 save chances. The Tigers were held to three hits. Jack Flaherty (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings.

Mitchell Parker pitched eight innings to combine on a one-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Dylan Crews homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 in the opener of a three-game series. James Wood had three hits on his bobblehead night and scored twice for Washington, which won for the third time in four games. Keibert Ruiz and José Tena also had three-hit outings. Baltimore, playing for the first time since Sunday’s 24-2 loss to Cincinnati, didn’t get a runner past second base until the ninth inning. Cedric Mullins accounted for the Orioles’ lone hit with a one-out single in the third.

Freddy Fermin hit a winning single in the 11th and the Kansas City Royals rebounded from a blown two-run, ninth-inning lead to beat Colorado 4-3 on and drop the Rockies to 4-18. Daniel Lynch IV (3-0) pitched a hitless inning as part of a five-hitter, sending Colorado to its ninth loss in 10 games. The Rockies are 1-12 on the road. Jacob Stallings put Colorado ahead 3-2 with three-run double after Carlos Estévez walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. Salvador Perez singled off Seth Halvorsen starting the bottom half, advanced on Maikel Garcia’s double and scored on Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly.

Brandon Pfaadt won his fourth straight start, Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Tampa Bay 5-1 as the Rays started their first extended road trip this season. Smith homered in the third off Zack Littell and Tim Tawa followed with a solo shot two innings later. Josh Naylor hit a run-scoring single in the eighth for a 4-1 lead and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a sacrifice fly. Pfaadt allowed one run and four hits in six innings with five strikeouts and no walks to win four straight starts for the first time in his three-year career.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates had 18 hits for the first time in two years in a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels that stopped a three-game losing streak. Bryan Reynolds and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each had three hits with two RBIs as the Pirates won the opener of a three-game series. The 18 hits were the Pirates’ most since April 19, 2023, at Colorado. Pirates starter Bailey Falter left after four innings with lower back tightness. Chase Shugart pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts to win his first major league decision.

Bailey Ober worked six strong innings to win his second straight start, Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer and Byron Buxton made a diving catch to end the game and seal the Minnesota Twins’ 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox loaded the bases in the ninth inning on an infield single and two walks off Twins closer Jhoan Duran. But the 27-year-old right-hander allowed just one run and earned his second save in as many chances when center fielder Buxton made a leaping, game-saving catch at the warning track in right-center on a liner by Andrew Benintendi with runners at second and third.

Jeremy Peña and Christian Walker each had three hits and an RBI, and the Houston Astros cruised to a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays were held to two hits for the second straight game. Houston took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Peña scored José Altuve on an infield single and Walker followed with a hit to score Yordan Alvarez. Peña scored on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Rodgers. Toronto ace Chris Bassitt (2-1) settled in after the first, allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Nathan Lukes homered in the third for Toronto, which has lost four straight games. Astros starter Ronel Blanco (2-2) allowed two hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, leading the Texas Rangers over the Athletics 8-5. Wyatt Langford, Josh Smith and Jake Burger hit solo homers for the Rangers on a night the teams combined for eight long balls. Miguel Andujar, Lawrence Butler, Luis Urías and Brent Rooker hit solo homers for the A’s. Rooker’s was his seventh of the season. Texas’ Joc Pederson went 0 for 3 and extended his franchise-worst slide to 0 for 41 since a fourth-inning single at Cincinnati on April 2.

Agustín Ramírez walked, doubled twice and singled in his second major league game to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Tuesday night. Ramírez went 2 for 3 in his MLB debut on Monday, and his five hits are the most in the first two MLB games by a Marlins player. Xavier Edwards singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh — a two-out dribbler to Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft. A throwing error by Ashcraft (0-2) allowed Otto Lopez to score from second. The Marlins won their third straight game and will go for the series sweep of the Reds on Wednesday.

Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Lars Nootbar was 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-10 on the road this season. Atlanta native Victor Scott II was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Steven Matz picked up the win after 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Enyel De Los Santos gave up three runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning to take the loss.

Ian Happ hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers for a wild 11-10 victory. The Cubs were down to their last out in the ninth when Miguel Amaya hit a solo homer off Tanner Scott that landed in the basket in center field, sending a charge through the crowd of 36,425 at Wrigley Field. After Porter Hodge escaped a jam in the top of the 10th, Happ grounded the first pitch from Noah Davis into right field. Vidal Bruján scored easily from second as the Cubs poured out of the dugout to celebrate.

Christian Yelich hit his fifth career grand slam and Jake Bauers added a two-run homer as part of an eight-run sixth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to an 11-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Yelich’s fifth home run this season and first grand slam in more than three years came on a 2-2 fastball from reliever Lou Trivino and broke open what had been a close game. Three batters later, Bauers went deep for his second homer of the season. Brice Turang added four hits and Jose Quintana (3-0) remained unbeaten after allowing one run and six hits in six innings.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Boston’s Jayson Tatum have been the driving forces for their teams throughout the season. It is no surprise that all three are in the spotlight going into their respective Game 2s of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 30 points in the top-seeded Cavaliers 121-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. It was the 26th time in 55 playoff games that the all-star guard has had at least 30 points. Curry needs three points to become the 11th player in league history to reach 4,000 points in the playoffs. Tatum is listed as doubtful against the Orlando Magic with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Indiana has won five of the last six playoff games between the teams and never trailed in this one. Game 3 will be played Friday in Milwaukee. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, and All-NBA guard Damain Lillard had 14 points in his first game back from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard was 4 of 13 from the field in 37 minutes. Indiana sealed the win with an 8-2 run to end the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-99 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. Jalen Williams scored 24 points and Chet Holmgren added 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Thunder. Oklahoma City delivered a strong follow-up to its record-setting 131-80 win on Sunday. The Thunder have won all six games against the Grizzlies this season by double digits. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and Ja Morant added 23 for Memphis. The Grizzlies will host Game 3 on Thursday.

Luka Doncic had 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to even their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 94-85 victory in Game 2. LeBron James scored 21 points and Austin Reaves added 16 for the third-seeded Lakers, who rebounded from their blowout loss in Game 1 by jumping out to an early 22-point lead and hanging on through a physical matchup with sixth-seeded Minnesota. Julius Randle scored 27 points and Anthony Edwards had 25 for the Timberwolves, who lost most of their offensive fluidity from the opener.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been listed as doubtful with a bone bruise in his right wrist for Game 2 of Boston’s Eastern Conference first-round series at 7 tonight against the Orlando Magic. Tatum’s designation was listed on the injury report released Tuesday. He injured the wrist in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 victory in Game 1. With Boston leading 89-73 with 8:28 remaining, Tatum went up for a dunk and was hit hard by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he tried to block it. Tatum landed awkwardly on his right side. Game 2 is 7 p.m. tonight in Boston.

NFL

Former Virginia safety Jonas Sanker took an unconventional path to the NFL draft. He attended high school in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he emerged as a star in eight-man football. Sanker’s rapid ascension from fast-break style prep games to college captain to the cusp of a pro career sounds more Hollywood than reality but Sanker has made it this far. He's not alone in this year's draft class. Several of this year's class have taken atypical paths to get to this point.

OLYMPICS

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has fired CEO Ju’Riese Colón. Colón’s departure is the latest and most visceral sign of a crisis that began after revelations the center had hired an investigator who would later be charged with rape. The center announced Colon’s departure in an email sent to The Associated Press on Tuesday. It brought an abrupt end to a tenure that began in 2019, when she was hired to help the then-2-year-old center, which was established to combat sex abuse in Olympic sports, bring its operation to full speed.

