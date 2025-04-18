© 2025
Mother sentenced in Albany's "Baby Moses" cold case murder

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
Kerri Mazzuca, 53, was sentenced Friday in Albany County Court in the 1997 death of her son "Baby Moses."
Samantha Simmons
Kerri Mazzuca, 53, was sentenced Friday in Albany County Court in the 1997 death of her son "Baby Moses."

There has been a resolution in a Capital Region cold case that lingered for decades. Kerri Mazzuca has been sentenced to 25 years for the murder of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Moses.” His body had been smothered, burned, and left near the Moses statue in Washington Park in the city of Albany in 1997. Decades later, detectives worked with state and federal authorities to identify Mazzuca as the boy’s mother. Mazzuca, of Altamont, pleaded guilty in 2024. Mazzuca, who was 25 at the time of the baby’s death, will also serve a concurrent sentence for tampering with evidence. She was sentenced Friday in Albany County Court and Mazzuca spoke in court.

"I'm sorry," Mazzuca said. "I did a horrible, unimaginable thing, and I live with remorse and regret. I am a great mom. I've lived a law-abiding life, and I do deserve a lengthy sentence. I just would be useful discretion and go to the lower end."
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
