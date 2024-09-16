Albany police make arrest in "Baby Moses" cold case

An Altamont woman has been charged in connection with a 27-year-old cold case homicide.

The Albany Police Department on Monday announced it had charged 52-year-old Keri Mazzuca with the murder of an infant found in Washington Park.

The body of a baby boy was found on the morning of September 7th, 1997 near the Moses statue.

Decades later, APD detectives worked with state and federal authorities to identify Mazzuca as the boy’s mother.

In addition to the single count of second-degree murder, Mazzuca also faces charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Mazzuca was arraigned in Albany County Court and remanded to the county jail.

“I remember the shock and disbelief that was felt throughout Albany when the body of ‘baby Moses’ was discovered. I want to commend the hard-working members of law enforcement, particularly within the Albany Police Department, who never gave up on seeking justice in this case. The closure of this 27-year-old homicide demonstrates yet again the incredible dedication of the men and women of APD under Chief Hawkins leadership," said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.