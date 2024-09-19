As Albany leaders celebrate arrest in Baby Moses cold case, four officers are injured in collision soon after

The chief’s departure has overshadowed some other major developments on the Albany Police force in recent days.

At the start of a public safety update at police headquarters Thursday, Chief Eric Hawkins recognized the department's work that led to solving a 27-year-old mystery.

"Despite an exhaustive initial investigation and continued efforts over the next two decades, the case eventually grew cold, until recent developments in the investigation led confirming the identity of Keri Mazzuca as the mother," said Hawkins.

Mazzuca, now 52 and living in Altamont, was remanded to the Albany County Jail. Hawkins personally thanked agents and officers who worked the case but told reporters with a trial in the works, they wouldn't be offering comments or answering questions. The group then left the press conference.

Hawkins went on with a regular crime briefing after the announcement that he will leave for a role in Michigan after six years.

"And our homicides so far this year are down almost 30%," Hawkins said," adding that identifying and monitoring so-called "hotspots" has paid off. "We've had a 16% decrease in part one crimes in those hot spots that we've identified. So hot spot policing efforts have been working in our city. And, you know, obviously we're resource constrained,” Hawkins there referencing the force’s shortage of officers that has plagued his tenure.

A few hours later Hawkins, accompanied by Mayor Kathy Sheehan, was on the scene of a rush hour car crash at Madison Avenue and Quail Street, where two police SUV's responding to an emergency call collided, sending four officers to the hospital. Both spoke with Newschannel 13.

"All four officers have head injuries to some degree. At least two of those officers have fairly severe head injuries, and we have one of those officers who have some fairly severe leg injuries," said Hawkins."

Sheehan said the injuries will require some significant recovery but are not life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

That intersection has seen several crashes involving police vehicles over the years.