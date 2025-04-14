WAMC Sports Report 4/14/25: McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete the career Grand Slam

GOLF

Rory McIlroy can now take his place in golf history as the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest performance of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday against Justin Rose. Sunday at Augusta National felt like his last 11 years in the majors, blunders mixed in with sheer brilliance.

Justin Rose played one of the best rounds of his career, and it wasn't quite enough to deny Rory McIlroy his long-sought title at the Masters. Rose shot a final-round 66 that he capped with a memorable 20-footer for birdie at No. 18, and then wound up in a playoff when McIlroy missed a par putt of his own at the finishing hole. But playing 18 again, Rose made par and McIlroy rolled in a 3-footer for birdie to win the green jacket. It was the second time Rose had lost a playoff at the Masters. He lost on the first playoff hole eight years ago, when Sergio Garcia made birdie and he made bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau believed his game was in good enough shape to win the Masters. He certainly thought he could do it after he leapfrogged Rory McIlroy to take the lead two holes into the final round Sunday. But all was not right with golf’s quirky, long-hitting technician. DeChambeau couldn’t hit his irons where he was looking and couldn’t keep pace with the leaders. He fell behind McIlroy as quickly as he jumped in front on Sunday, and a double bogey on the par-4 11th pretty much ended his chances. He finished four shots behind McIlroy and Justin Rose, and McIlroy won the green jacket in a playoff.

NBA

Landry Shamet scored a season-high 29 points, playing starter’s minutes after replacing Mikal Bridges just 6 seconds into the game, and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-105. Bridges started the game to extend his consecutive games streak to 556, having never missed a game in his NBA or college career. After the Knicks lost the jump ball, he committed a foul and left the game. Bridges was the only starter who played for the Knicks, who rested Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby before the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference opens the playoffs against No. 6 Detroit next weekend.

Payton Pritchard scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics swept consecutive home games against the Charlotte Hornets with a 93-86 victory despite blowing a 21-point first-half lead in a regular-season ending matchup of all reserves. Sam Hauser added 15 points for Boston (61-21), which begins the defense of its NBA title in the playoffs next weekend. Pritchard scored 12 in the final quarter. Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic each scored 14 points for the Hornets (19-63), who lost their seventh straight. Neither team played any of their regular starters.

Kevin Huerter hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and the Chicago Bulls warmed-up for the play-in game with a 122-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls are the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight season and will make their third straight appearance in the play-in tournament. The Bulls play the Heat on Wednesday night. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in a largely meaningless game for both teams. The Bulls had been locked in to their play-in spot. The 76ers finished with only 24 wins and finished the season on a 5-31 stretch.

Trae Young hit six 3-pointers and had 36 points and 11 assists, Caris LeVert added 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-110 on Friday night, securing an Eastern Conference play-in spot. Georges Niang scored 16 points and Mouhamed Gueye added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Hawks. Jared Butler led the 76ers with 25 points and seven assists and Marcus Bagley chipped in career highs of 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Anthony Edwards had 18 of his 43 points in the third quarter to help the Minnesota Timberwolves pull away from the Utah Jazz for a 116-105 victory to secure a spot in the playoffs and stay out of the play-in games. Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 18 rebounds as the Timberwolves finished 49-33 for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup with the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards made seven 3-pointers to lead the NBA with 320 for the season. Brice Sensabaugh scored 22 points as the Jazz finished with the worst record in the NBA.

Pat Connaughton had a career-high 43 points and a season-high 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 140-133 in overtime to close the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and several other regulars didn’t play with both teams already locked into their playoff positions. The fifth-seeded Bucks face Indiana and the sixth-seeded Pistons take on New York in the opening round of the playoffs.

Quenton Jackson scored 21 points, RayJ Dennis had seven in the second overtime and the Indiana Pacers rallied for a 126-118 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after trailing by 23 points with 7:35 remaining in regulation. Tony Bradley added 14 points. His hook shot with 4:41 remaining in double overtime put Indiana up by two and gave it the lead for the first time since there was 4:21 left in the first quarter. Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 31 points for Cleveland, which ended the regular season with three straight losses after clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas each had a double-double, and Sacramento clinched homecourt advantage for the Kings' first play-in game, beating the Phoenix Suns 109-98 on Sunday. Sacramento, ninth in the Western Conference standings, hosts the No. 10 Dallas Mavericks in a loser-out play-in game on Wednesday.

Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 31 points. Marvin Bagley III had 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks 132-97 in the regular-season finale for two teams playing in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Cam Spencer scored 23 points and Jay Huff had 22 for Memphis. Daniel Gafford led the Mavericks with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Hardy scored 17 points and Max Christie finished with 14 points.

Dalano Banton scored 23 points and the Portland Trail Blazers ended the season with a 109-81 victory over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Lakers, playing without Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Rookie Dalton Knecht had 27 points for the Lakers (50-31), who had won the last six meetings with Portland. The Lakers had already locked up the third seed in the Western Conference with a 140-109 win over Houston on Friday. The Trail Blazers were earlier eliminated from the postseason for the fourth straight season.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic added 18 each and the Denver Nuggets clinched the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 126-111 win over the Houston Rockets. The victory gives the Nuggets homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs and puts them in the postseason for a seventh straight season. The Nuggets were up by 13 at halftime and used a 10-2 run, with five points from Gordon to make it 86-63 with about five minutes left in the third quarter. The Rockets, who had nothing to play for having long since clinched the No. 2 seed, pulled their starters after that big run.

Rookie Branden Carlson scored a season-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and three blocked three shots and the Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up the best regular season in franchise history with a 115-100 victory over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans. Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, while Kenrich Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who never trailed despite resting all of their usual starters. They take an NBA-best 68-14 record and a No. 1 seeding into the Western Conference playoffs. Rookie Antonio Reeves scored 20 points for the Pelicans, who closed out the season on a seven-game skid and finished 21-61.

Keldon Johnson had 23 points, Stephon Castle added 20, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 125-118. Scottie Barnes had 35 points as Toronto ended its season on a two-game skid. Jamison Battle had 25 points and Jonathan Mogbo added nine points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Toronto missed the postseason for the third straight season and fourth time in five seasons. San Antonio has not made the postseason since 2019, when they tied an NBA record with 22 straight playoff appearances.

James Harden hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime, a pair of free throws and scored on Jimmy Butler’s goaltending to finish with 39 points and 10 assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 33, and the Los Angeles Clippers secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs by beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in the teams' regular-season finale. Stephen Curry scored 36 points and now will have to lead seventh-seeded Golden State in a play-in game at home against Memphis on Tuesday night.

The final game to end in the NBA regular season was a big one for seeding in the Western Conference, with the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in overtime Sunday to clinch the No. 5 seed. The Warriors fell to No. 7 and will host No. 8 Memphis on Tuesday, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed. The West bracket wasn’t set until a final day that had numerous teams in the running for numerous positions. Denver got the No. 4 spot and home-court advantage against the Clippers. Minnesota is No. 6 and will play the Lakers.

In Year 20, Chris Paul started all 82. And he made some NBA history in the process. Paul was in the San Antonio Spurs’ starting lineup for their season finale on Sunday, making him the first player to ever make 82 starts this deep into a career. The previous mark on that front was held by Utah’s John Stockton, who started all 82 games in his 19th and final season. Paul — who turns 40 in less than a month — is one of three players to have a season with 82 appearances at his age. He joins Stockton and Michael Jordan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and most of the Milwaukee Bucks’ other top players will sit out Sunday’s regular-season finale with Detroit as both teams already are locked into their respective playoff positions. Other Bucks ruled out for Sunday's game after playing Friday at Detroit include Brook Lopez, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr. and Ryan Rollins. The Pistons ruled out Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson. Stewart also didn't play Friday.

MLB

Jung Hoo Lee homered in consecutive at-bats off Carlos Rodón for his first career multi-homer game, and the San Francisco Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 5-4. San Francisco has won nine of 12 games and took a regular-season series in the Bronx for the first time. New York has lost five of seven games and three of its last four series. Yankees starters have a 5.40 ERA, tied with Baltimore for highest in the major leagues.

Kodai Senga became the first Mets pitcher to threw seven innings this year, and New York beat the Athletics 8-0 for its fourth straight series win. Senga allowed four hits, struck out four and walked two, throwing a season-high 79 pitches and lowering his ERA to 1.06. A.J. Minter and Max Kranick combined for one-hit relief in the Mets’ third shutout in 15 games; last year, they got their first shutout in game No. 92. Luis Torrens had three hits and two RBIs, raising his average to .333. Mark Vientos, who entered hitting .120 with one RBI, had a run-scoring double and bases-loaded walk as the Mets won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings in his first start against his former team, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 to avoid a series sweep. Trevor Story hit a two-run double and a solo homer for Boston, which had dropped five of six. Alex Bregman had two hits and scored a run. Crochet lost his bid for a no-hitter when Chase Meidroth hit a one-out single in the eighth. The ace left-hander was lifted after Meidroth’s grounder went into left field. Crochet was traded from the White Sox to the Red Sox in December for a package of four prospects that included Meidroth.

Matthew Liberatore pitched six shutout innings, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0. Liberatore allowed three hits and a walk and matched his season high with seven strikeouts. Phil Maton, JoJo Romero and Kyle Leahy each pitched a scoreless inning for the Cardinals who earned their second shutout of the season after blanking the Phillies on Friday night. Zack Wheeler allowed four runs and seven hits and a walk and had three strikeouts in six innings.

Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 8–3 in front of a sellout crowd of 10,046 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Yandy Díaz also went deep for Tampa Bay, which won two of three in the weekend series. Joe Boyle struck out seven in five hitless innings. Caminero committed a costly error in Atlanta’s three-run sixth. But he responded with a drive to right in the bottom half for his third homer of the season. He also connected on Saturday. Atlanta finished with four hits while dropping to 1-9 on the road this season.

Cole Ragans struck out 10, walked none and allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings, getting his first win this season as the Kansas City Royals overcame a two-run deficit to beat Cleveland 4-2 and stop the Guardians’ five-game winning streak. Ragans (1-0) gave up two runs — one earned — while throwing 64 of 89 pitches for strikes. Maikel Garcia had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run double off Ben Lively in the fifth that put the Royals ahead 4-2. Salvador Perez had tied the score in the fourth with his second home run this season, a two-run drive.

Edouard Julien homered off former Auburn teammate Casey Mize, Byron Buxton also went deep and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 to stop a three-game losing streak. Buxton and Ty France had two hits apiece for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in eight games. Simeon Woods Richardson allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts, and Louis Varland, Cole Sands, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran each followed with a hitless inning, combining for seven strikeouts and one walk.

Myles Straw drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to cap a comeback that carried the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-6. Alejandro Kirk homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays, who trailed 6-3 in the eighth before rallying to earn a split of the rain-shortened two-game series. Ryan Mountcastle and Tyler O’Neill went deep and Gunnar Henderson had three hits for the Orioles, who were denied their first winning streak and series victory of the year. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected in the third inning for arguing a third strike call.

Cal Raleigh homered for a third straight game to spark the Seattle Mariners to a 3-1 win and a sweep of the Texas Rangers. Raleigh sent a two-run shot out to right field off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning. The win brings Seattle to .500 on the season at 8-8. The Mariners never trailed in their fourth straight victory. Logan Gilbert allowed just one run — a second-inning homer by Dustin Harris — in five innings. He surrendered three hits and a walk, striking out seven. It was the second homer for Harris in 10 major league at-bats.

Hunter Greene pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 4-0 victory. Greene allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one. The 6-foot-5 right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings. Reds pitchers retired their final 23 batters. Santiago Espinal hit a two-run single against Carmen Mlodzinski in the third. Elly De La Cruz added an RBI single in Cincinnati’s two-run fifth.

Matt Mervis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 11-4 in the rubber game of the weekend set. Miami manager Clayton McCullough sent Mervis up to hit for Jonah Bride with two outs and two on. Mervis drove a fastball from Jorge López deep to center for his fifth homer this season. Kyle Stowers hit a two-run double as the Marlins pulled away with four runs in the eighth. Stowers and Eric Wagaman each had three of Miami’s 14 hits. Ronny Henriquez pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Michael King threw a two-hitter for his first career complete game, and the San Diego Padres shut out the Colorado Rockies for the third straight game, winning 6-0. It was the first time the Padres had shut out an opponent in a series of at least three games. They beat the Rockies 2-0 on a four-hitter on Saturday night and 8-0 on a three-hitter on Friday night. Colorado, coming off consecutive seasons of at least 100 losses, dropped to a major league-worst 3-12, including a 1-8 record on the road. The Padres improved to 10-0 at home. They have the best record in the majors at 13-3.

Josh Naylor hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a two-run, first-inning deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 for their fourth win in five games. William Contreras hit a two-run homer in the first off Zac Gallen, who has a 4.64 ERA through four starts. Freddy Peralta threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth and Tim Tawa tied the score in the sacrifice fly in the sixth. Corbin Carroll singled leading off Bryan Hudson starting the seventh, advanced on a balk and Geraldo Perdomo’s sacrifice, then scored on Naylor’s single.

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first two home runs of the season, including a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh inning, Michael Busch homered against his former team again and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2. Ethan Roberts, the fourth of seven Cubs pitchers used, got the win after getting two outs in the sixth inning. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save as the Cubs took two of three from the Dodgers. Crow-Armstrong blasted a 412-foot shot over the center-field wall off Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the seventh.

NHL

Bo Horvat scored late in the second period and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves and the New York Islanders topped the New Jersey Devils 1-0. Horvat intercepted an attempted pass by Devils forward Timo Meier and fired a shot past Jacob Markstrom with 57 seconds left in the middle period for his 28th goal this season. The Islanders held on as Sorokin improved to 30-23-6 with his fourth shutout this season and the 22nd of his career.

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist, Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Fabian Lysell, Morgan Geekie and Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins, who ended the Penguins’ three-game home winning streak. David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha each had two assists. Rickard Rakell had the lone goal for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.

Tim Stutzle capped a two-goal effort with the power-play winner 1:40 into overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Fabian Zetterlund tied it at 2-2 at 4:41 of the third period, taking Shane Pinto’s pass at the top of the slot to beat Ivan Fedotov glove side. The Flyers regained the lead at 7:33 when Garnet Hathaway beat Anton Forsberg, who had 29 saves. The Senators tied it again when Thomas Chabot stepped into a shot and beat Fedotov high for his eighth of the season.

Jake Guentzel scored twice to reach the 40-goal mark, NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Sunday. Conor Geekie, Ryan McDonagh and Emil Lilleberg also scored for Tampa Bay, and Jonas Johansson made with 21 saves. Brandon Hagel had three assists. Jiri Kulich, Conor Clifton, Sam Lafferty and Alex Tuch scored for Buffalo. James Reimer stopped 24 shots.

Joseph Woll made 25 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs moved closer to clinching the Atlantic Division title by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1, reaching the 50-win mark. Pontus Holmberg, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which has won three straight and seven of its last eight overall. Morgan Rielly had three assists. Toronto has 104 points, and Tampa Bay, which began the day four points back, could equal that mark at best. Sebastian Aho scored on a third-period power play, but the Hurricanes have lost five of their last six games.

Adam Fantilli scored twice, Jet Greaves made 29 saves to win his third start in four days and the Columbus Blue Jackets remained in playoff contention by beating the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals 4-1. The Blue Jackets outscored the Capitals 11-1, sweeping the teams’ weekend home-and-home back to back and winning their fourth in a row. They still need to win their final two regular-season games and get some help from Montreal’s opponents the rest of the way to get the East’s second and final wild card.

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, Connor McDavid had two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat Winnipeg 4-1 on Sunday night, hours after the Jets wrapped up their first Presidents’ Trophy as NHL regular-season leader. Winnipeg — at 55-22-4 with a game left — took the Presidents’ Trophy when Washington lost to Columbus earlier Sunday. Against the Oilers, the Jets rested star goalie Connor Hellebuyck along with Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry, Neal Pionk and Luke Schenn. Edmonton won its third straight to close within two points of first-round playoff opponent Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers and Kings will play in Edmonton on Monday night, with home-ice advantage yet to be determined.

Yegor Sharangovich broke a tie at 1:30 of the third period with the first of his two goals and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Sunday night to bolster their late playoff push. Calgary won for the third time in four games to pull within two points of St. Louis for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and three of Minnesota for the first wild card. The Flames have two games left, while the Blues and Wild each have one to go. MacKenzie Weegar, Adam Klapka and Matt Coronato also scored for Calgary, and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves. Tyler Toffoli scored his 30th goal for San Jose. Last overall in the NHL, the Sharks have lost nine straight.

Charlie Coyle had a goal and two assists in Colorado’s four-goal third period, and the Avalanche rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2. Jack Drury had a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Aamodt and Erik Johnson also scored for Colorado, which trailed 2-0 midway through the third. Scott Wedgewood had 18 saves. The Avalanche, locked into a first-round matchup with Dallas, rested several stars, including Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Jonathan Drouin and Valeri Nichushkin. Mason McTavish and Sam Colangelo scored, and Lukas Dostal finished with 20 saves as the Ducks lost their second straight.

The Original Six teams based in the United States have a rich history, combining to hoist the Stanley Cup 27 times. And now, they share an unwanted distinction. Detroit, Boston, Chicago and the New York Rangers will all miss the playoffs in the same year for the first time in NHL history. The Red Wings have won 11 league championships to trail Montreal’s 23 and Toronto’s 13 and the Canada-based franchises have earned spots in the playoffs that start Saturday. Detroit was slowly improving under general manager Steve Yzerman until this year.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Kevin Kelsy scored in each half as the Portland Timbers upped their unbeaten streak to five with a 4-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Portland took the lead for good four minutes into the second half when Antony notched an assist on Kelsy’s third goal of the campaign. Kelsy scored six goals in 23 appearances as a 19-year-old rookie last season. James Pantemis finished with four saves for the Timbers. John Pulskamp saved five shots for Sporting KC.

Lionel Messi missed on four chances but Inter Miami remained unbeaten after a scoreless draw against the Chicago Fire. Messi earned a free kick in the 62nd minute but his try struck the crossbar. Another free kick 13 minutes later went a foot above the upper corner. A free kick in the 86th minute grazed the far corner. Messi did not play because of injuries the past two times Inter Miami visited Chicago, but Sunday’s match drew 62,358 fans, many of them clad in the visiting club’s pink home tops. It’s the largest home crowd in Fire history.

Diego Rossi scored in the 55th minute and Steven Moreira added a goal and Patrick Schulte had five saves to help the Columbus Crew beat St. Louis City 2-1 for their third win in a row. Patrick Schulte finished with five saves, including an acrobatic one-hand stop of in the 88th minute, for Columbus (5-0-3). João Klauss opened the scoring in the seventh minute for St. Louis, which went into the match scoreless over its last 345 minutes. Moreira put away a volley to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time, Daniel Gazdag — acquired Friday via trade with the Philadelphia Union — made his debut with the Crew to start the second half and Rossi gave the Crew the lead for good.

NASCAR

Kyle Larson led 411 of 500 laps and scored an emotional win on Sunday with a dominating NASCAR Cup Series victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson, racing just days after the death of Jon Edwards, his former public relations representative, picked up his second Cup win of the season. It was his 31st Cup victory and third at Bristol. Denny Hamlin finished second in his 400th consecutive Cup start, falling one spot short in his bid for a third consecutive win. Ty Gibbs was third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney.

