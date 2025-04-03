Two candidates emerge for Burlington City Council president

Democrats and Progressives on the Burlington City Council have for years often clashed over various policy issues. A new council will be sworn in Monday and their first debate will be over who will serve as the panel’s president.

City council races are determined on Town Meeting Day in March and any new or re-elected city officials are sworn in during the first council meeting in April. Burlington’s so-called organization day also features the mayor’s State of the City Address and the elections of Board of Finance members and the City Council President.

Democrats retained the majority on the council and Ward 5 Democrat Ben Traverse says he has enough support to be reelected council president.

“I know that I at least have the support of my Democratic colleagues. Obviously would love to pick up the support of some other Progressives. I think with Councilor Neubieser jumping in it’s fair to assume that he will have the support of his caucus. Which is fine and I respect that. But all you need is a majority and I fully anticipate I’ll be reelected as the Burlington City Council president.”

This week, Ward 1 Progressive Carter Neubieser announced he will seek the council’s nod to lead the panel.

“Personally I think it’s time for a new generation of council leadership that‘s focused on increasing collaboration and delivering tangible results for Burlington residents. So I look forward to working with every member of the council if elected, from every political party, from every place on the ideological spectrum to focus on doing the work and engaging in city business and not engaging in this, what happens much too often, engaging in this back and forth partisan political stuff.”

Traverse counters that a leadership challenge immediately sets up a scenario for partisan arguments and lack of cooperation.

“If the stated goal of anyone throwing their hat in the ring for council president is greater collaboration or collegiality, I do question whether that goal is met by running against me and teeing up a political fight in our very first meeting. None the less I respect that that is any councilor’s right. I am wrapping up my third year of service on the city council. I’ve always remained committed to collaborating and working with all of my colleagues as well as the mayor’s office regardless of their political stripes.”

Neubieser is engaging with all of the councilors to gain their support. If elected he would focus on improving collaboration so the council can better address key issues such as public safety, housing and climate change.

“In order to address those issues we’ve got to focus on how do we work well together even when there’s policy disagreements. Of course, there will always be disagreements on policy. That’s’ good and healthy. But how can we have those conversations in a productive way and in a way that I think reflects the values and the expectations of the community.”

The first-term mayor, Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, is a Progressive.

The 12-member city council will have seven Democrats and five Progressives.

